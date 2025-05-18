Saturday Night Live’s landmark 50th season ended on Saturday, May 17, with Scarlett Johansson hosting and Bad Bunny performing.

And the hosting gig gave Johansson, who’s married to SNL writer and star Colin Jost, a chance to get a “mea culpa” from Michael Che for a certain NSFW joke he made earlier in the season. Read more about that and other highlights from Saturday’s show below.

SNL cold open riffs on Trump’s “personal enrichment”

In Saturday’s cold open, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump discussed his controversial trip to the Middle East.

“I did this for the American people and, in many ways, myself, my personal enrichment,” he said. “I did that, too. I did very well on this trip. Got a lot of cool stuff. The Qataris gave me a $400 million plane. Can you believe that? And people said that was some sort of bribe. Not true. Not true, because they haven’t asked for anything in return. … Alright, so it’s a pre-bribe. It’s a pre-bribe.”

Scarlett Johansson gives Season 50 a musical send-off

In her opening monologue, Johansson marked the end of Season 50 with a reworked version of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.”

“Marcello and Devon are friends of mine / Andrew and James I hold dear,” she sang along with cast members from the show. “It’s been a great season / And Sarah is leaving / We’re all gonna miss you next year.”

Cut to: a panicked Sarah Sherman. “Wait, what?” she said. “Did you guys hear something? What do you mean ‘leaving’?”

Mike Myers has another run-in with “Kanye West”

In one sketch, guest star Mike Myers ran into Kanye West, played by Kenan Thompson, and the duo recalled the 2005 hurricane relief telethon in which West said then-President George W. Bush didn’t care about Black people, as Myers stood by. Of course, that was a long time and many Kanye headlines ago, and so the current-day Myers is a tad uncomfortable to be stuck in an elevator with Thompson’s West.

Michael Che apologizes to Scarlett Johansson

During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Jost and Che once again swapped jokes, reading lines they scripted for one another — for the first time — off the teleprompter. And Che, recited something Jost scripted for him, said he wanted to apologize to someone he hurt, and he asked Johansson to join them at the desk.

Che pointed out that, during the last joke swap, he compared a certain body part of Johansson’s to Costco roast beef.

“The fact is, I was just lashing out because I’m jealous,” Che said. “I’ve never even seen a human vagina. And notice I said human, because I once spent the summer on a farm. You feel me? Maybe I’m just embarrassed about my own body. I can’t even take my hoodie off during sex because I have more nipples than a pregnant dog.”

Johansson replied, “Yes, I have heard that about you.”

Please Don’t Destroy asks fate to please don’t destroy their plane

A Please Don’t Destroy digital short had the comedy trio taking a flight in first class for the first time on Johansson’s dime. The four of them rap about the luxurious amenities, but the flight doesn’t go as planned, and it’s up to Bad Buddy’s air traffic controller character to save the day.

Bad Bunny heats up Studio 8H

Of course, as Saturday’s musical guest, Bad Bunny had more to do than just land a plane. The reggaeton star also performed his song “Nuevayol” on a set that resembled the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photograph (in a nod to the construction of Rockefeller Center, SNL’s home base).

Later in the night, Bad Bunny sang “Perfumito Nuevo” — another song from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos — with a special guest, fellow Puerto Rican music star RaiNao.

