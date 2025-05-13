‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Say Ryan Seacrest Needs a New Stylist

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune in different outfits that fans say are bad
Wheel of Fortune/Youtube
One thing that sets Ryan Seacrest apart from Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune is his style choices. Sajak almost always wore suits on the game show, while Seacrest likes to mix it up. But not all fans are thrilled with what Seacrest wears and some are even saying he “needs a new stylist.”

Standing next to Vanna White, who looks amazing on every episode, fans couldn’t help but notice Seacrest’s looks. She sometimes wear pant suits now instead of dresses, but fans have always complimented her outfits over the years.

In comparison, fans say that Ryan’s fashion choices are hit and miss, maybe even “odd” at times.

In the Monday, May 5, episode, he wore a double-breasted suit with a bright red polo.

“Ryan needs a new stylist,” a Reddit user wrote. “A double-breasted black jacket with a bright red polo??? Such bizarre clothing choices.”

“I was waiting for this post! I told my family… SURELY the fine people in the wof subreddit will validate me!! I don’t get his choices recently at all, but this might have been the worst thing he’s worn yet,” a fan replied.

“He has worn a few of these outfits. I bet his pants don’t have pockets. Joking aside he is actually doing a great job as host,” said another.

“I agree I like him as a host! I’m just confused by his style lol,” the original poster replied.

“It looks like he’s wearing his dad’s jacket over a younger brother’s shirt,” said another.

Scroll down to see some of Ryan’s recent outfits, and let us know what you think of them in the comments section below.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check local listings

Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Tank Top and Leather Pants

When Vanna White got her first tattoo, Ryan Seacrest had to show off his muscles and strip down to a tank top and leather pants to show off his fake ink.

Not Wearing a Suit

Since Pat Sajak always wore a suit, Wheel of Fortune fans are thrown off when Ryan Seacrest wears a sweater or something that is not a suit.

How come Ryan Seacrest isn’t wearing a suit and tie on tonight’s #WheelOfFortune ? Bad look,” an X user wrote in October 2024.

“Ryan looking preppy,” a YouTube user commented.

Ticket Pocket

On April 10, 2025, fans noticed Ryan Seacrest had an extra pocket on his suit.

“I do not understand the strange third pocket on Ryan’s jacket. His right side, above the ‘normal’ pocket on his jacket. I’ve never seen this before on a jacket,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another user explained, adding the shrugging and eyes emojis, “I googled it, and it’s called a ticket pocket. Originally used for flat items like train tickets, but now it’s more often used for change or credit cards. I’m not a fan of that look.”

 

T-Shirt Under a Suit

Wheel of Fortune fans also don’t like when Ryan Seacrest wears t-shirts under his suits instead of a button-down and tie.

“Yeah, I do think he should dress a little more professionally hosting. At least a suit with button downed shirt, not a polo or short sleeved shirt underneath,” said another Reddit user.

One-Buttoned Suits

On April 1, Ryan Seacrest wore a tan suit, where he only buttoned the top button. Apparently, that is one of the looks that fans don’t like.

“If he’d even just unbutton his jacket, he’d look better,” a Reddit user wrote.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White of Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram

Not Matching With Vanna

Wheel of Fortune fans pointed out that Pat Sajak always matched Vanna White, but often times Seacrest doesn’t.

“Ryan and Vanna always look so mismatched,” one Reddit user said.

Suede Jacket With Polo Shirt

On May 6, 2025, Ryan Seacrest wore a baby blue polo shirt under a suede jacket, which fans also did not like.

“I came here to make this exact post but with tonight’s outfit. It is terrible. It appears they are mixing and matching things that should not be mixed and do not match,” a Reddit user said.

“Was he wearing a jean jacket tonight? It looked terrible. Pat would never!” a fan replied.

“It almost looked suede, which could easily be dressed up, but …not in the way he did it lol,” replied the original commenter.

Double-Breasted Suit With Polo

Ryan Seacrest wore a double-breasted black suit jacket with a red polo shirt underneath on May 5, 2025.

“I really hate the polos under these jackets he keeps doing,” a Reddit user said.

“I hate the polos under a jacket,” wrote another.

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




