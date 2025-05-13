‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Say Ryan Seacrest Needs a New Stylist

One thing that sets Ryan Seacrest apart from Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune is his style choices. Sajak almost always wore suits on the game show, while Seacrest likes to mix it up. But not all fans are thrilled with what Seacrest wears and some are even saying he “needs a new stylist.”

Standing next to Vanna White, who looks amazing on every episode, fans couldn’t help but notice Seacrest’s looks. She sometimes wear pant suits now instead of dresses, but fans have always complimented her outfits over the years.

In comparison, fans say that Ryan’s fashion choices are hit and miss, maybe even “odd” at times.

In the Monday, May 5, episode, he wore a double-breasted suit with a bright red polo.

“Ryan needs a new stylist,” a Reddit user wrote. “A double-breasted black jacket with a bright red polo??? Such bizarre clothing choices.”

“I was waiting for this post! I told my family… SURELY the fine people in the wof subreddit will validate me!! I don’t get his choices recently at all, but this might have been the worst thing he’s worn yet,” a fan replied.

“He has worn a few of these outfits. I bet his pants don’t have pockets. Joking aside he is actually doing a great job as host,” said another.

“I agree I like him as a host! I’m just confused by his style lol,” the original poster replied.

