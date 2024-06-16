Vanna White has stunned in 8,000 looks and counting during her Wheel of Fortune run, with just one repeat dress (a mistake her stylist realized too late). “I’ve worn practically everything,” says White. “I’m not picky.”

So, how are her outfits chosen? Typically, a stylist brings 40 options to the studio and narrows them down to a dozen after White samples each. “When I’m trying them, we say, ‘Does this work? Is it good?’” White says. One thing that puts a dress out of the running: “If I can’t raise my arms to the top level of letters, I can’t wear it.”

The glamorous cohost prefers cocktail-length dresses, she says, “because I know I’m not going to trip.” She also likes a little color — “I’m a bright pastel kind of a girl” — and does have a dream dress: “If I had my choice, it would be a loose-fitting cocktail dress with sleeves. A lot of my dresses are strapless and require a strapless undergarment, which us ladies know aren’t the most comfortable all the time, especially when you’re moving around.”

But her absolute favorite is a pale pink, feather-trimmed gown from 2016. “Pink’s my favorite color,” White says, “and the shape of the dress reminded me of a dress that I had when I had Barbie dolls.”

White doesn’t keep the clothes, but designers often send her things to borrow for charity galas or televised events. She does keep rows and rows of shoes in her dressing room. “I can’t tell you how many pairs of shoes I have—all colors and heel heights, sandals, pumps, slingbacks, rhinestones, plain, strappy,” she says, admitting. “I do repeat the shoes.” Well, if it fits!

