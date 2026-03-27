‘Wheel of Fortune’: Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak Reveals the ‘Hardest Part’ of Her Job

Wheel of Fortune social correspondent Maggie Sajak revealed what she thinks the hardest part about going to her job every day is. And it’s the part we all hate!

In 2021, Sajak, Pat‘s daughter, became the game show‘s social media correspondent. She interviews contestants after their episode, plays games with the hosts, shows off behind-the-scenes content, posts information about Fanday Fridays on social media, and more.

“Some snippets of a tape day!!🎥✨,” Sajak captioned the Instagram post on March 26. “Snapshots from a day on set.”

The second photo featured a photo of her dog, Jak, jumping up on her leg. Sajak wore gray sweatpants, a sweater, and slippers. She captioned the photo, “Hardest part of the day…. leaving Jak at home!”

She adopted the fluffy white Pomeranian in 2021. The first post on his own Instagram page came in March 2022. Sajak even has in her bio, “@jak_sajak’s sidekick.”

In April 2023, Jak made his debut on the show. “My little superstar @jak_sajak and his @wheeloffortune debut🤩,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

Her dad asked if there was a new man in her life, and Maggie introduced Jak to the Wheel of Fortune audience. She told everyone that she adopted the dog from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. “It’s a wonderful shelter in Annapolis, Maryland,” Maggie told the audience.

In the post, Sajak shared other photos, including her pulling up to the set, getting her makeup and hair done. She went up an updo for Hawaiian week. She then shared photos of promos, interviews, and “whatever the next thing is.”

Sajak then shared her lunch and filmed videos with Vanna White. She also filmed videos with White and Ryan Seacrest on set, and said the cohosts “always go along with her ideas.” After leaving the Sony lot, Sajak snapped some photos in a photo booth before heading home.

The Wheel of Fortune correspondent then rectified the hardest part of her day by ending it with snuggles from Jak. The dog lay on her chest as she snapped a photo from above.

Although most of Sajak’s profile is filled with game show content, she does share photos and videos of Jak occasionally.

Do you think leaving your pet is the hardest part of your day? Let us know in the comments.