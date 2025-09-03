It sounds like things are going to be getting quite personal for Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) in the Watson Season 2 premiere.

CBS has released the first details and photos from the Monday, October 13, episode, titled “A Son in the Oven.” According to the description, “Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary’s [Rochelle Aytes] mother [Juanita Jennings] accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes [Robert Carlyle] resurfaces after being presumed dead.” The photos, which you can check out below, all focus on Mary’s mother as Watson and the fellows try to treat her.

Also sure to complicate Watson’s life is the fact that Tika Sumpter is back in the episode as Laila, his new love interest. After the time jump at the end of the Season 1 finale, the two doctors were dating.

The premiere is also introducing Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, after the series opened up with the sleuth’s presumed death during a face-off with the villain Moriarty (Randall Park) at Reichenbach Falls. Watson dealt with Moriarty in the first season, ultimately being responsible for his death in the finale. The fallout of that for Watson will continue into the second season. How will Sherlock feel about what happened?

Carlyle’s casting — he’ll recur in Season 2 — was announced in July.

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of Watson in Season 2. The man has played iconic roles in projects like Trainspotting, The Full Monty, and 28 Weeks Later… and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes,” Craig Sweeny, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement. “When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past—and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere below, then head to the comments section and let us know your prediction for the episode and the season.

Watson, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 10/9c, CBS