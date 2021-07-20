‘Virgin River’: Why Brady Probably Didn’t Shoot Jack

It’s now a seasons-long mystery (hopefully) on Virgin River: Who shot Jack (Martin Henderson)?

At the end of Season 2, someone came into Jack’s bar and shot him. He’d been expecting his girlfriend Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) to stop by, and she found him bleeding out. It wasn’t until the Season 3 finale that someone was arrested for the attempted murder: Jack’s old friend Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth). The gun was found in his car, but he insisted he didn’t do it. The army buddies-turned-more-enemies-than-frenemies did fight the night of the shooting, but Brady said he left after they argued.

Honestly, we can’t help but believe Brady when he claims he’s innocent. After all, earlier in the finale, he had a run-in with Calvin (David Cubitt), whose drug operation Jack interfered with, and refused to get into business with him to help his lumber company’s finances. (In exchange, Brady would help with Calvin’s debts. Brady refused to run drugs for him.) The gun could have easily been planted in Brady’s truck then.

“My suppliers are going to get their money back one way or another. If I can’t give it to them, well, they’re coming after you. That is, if you’re not in prison,” Calvin said. He heard that Brady didn’t have an alibi for the night of the shooting, and Brady once again proclaimed his innocence. “Then I guess you got nothing to worry about,” Calvin said ominously. Doesn’t that sound like he had a feeling what was about to happen (Brady’s arrest)?

We also can’t help but think about what Henderson — who knows who shot Jack — wants to see if Virgin River is renewed for a fourth season. “I’m hoping that there’s room for healing around the Brady-Jack relationship at some point,” he told TV Insider. “There’s a brotherly love there and I think the kind of bond that can only exist between people who were in war zones together. It’s such an intense situation and that sense of connectedness [and] loyalty is very, very deep. It’d be nice to maybe see some of that healed.” That would be especially difficult if Brady had been the one to try to kill Jack.

Furthermore, executive producer Sue Tenney’s tease about how this “who shot Jack?” storyline will wrap up has us even more convinced of Brady’s innocence. “If given a Season 4 — knock wood — we wrap up actually what started as them being kidnapped, the introduction of Calvin and Jimmy [Ian Tracey],” she said. “Calvin and Jimmy and the failed raid in Season 2 and him getting shot all intersect with all the rest of it.”

However, the EP also said that “the audience will be genuinely surprised at who’s behind all of it,” which could very well rule out Calvin and point the finger in Brady’s direction. Still, we’re going to choose to believe Brady when he says he didn’t do it for now, at least until we see what exactly happened that night.

