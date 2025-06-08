Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough shared an IVF update in a video of her egg-freezing journey amid the professional dancer’s infertility struggle.

On Saturday, June 7, Derek Hough‘s younger sister, 36, took to Instagram with a vulnerable look at where she is in the grueling process.

“This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly,” the Footloose star wrote in her update. “But I’ve realized how important it is to open up about these things.”

In her post, Hough continued, “Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors’ offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It’s one of the most vulnerable experiences… physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally.”

The lengthy caption included a shoutout to Dr. Carolyn Alexander and her team at Southern California Reproductive Center SCRC.

To conclude her update, Hough shared, “I truly couldn’t be more grateful for this team who’s been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017… they’ve been like family ever since 💛.”

For the video montage, the dancer took viewers through 10 days of injections and doctor appointments “all in the name of having a little baby.” She revealed on day eight that, “hormones were kicking in,” adding, “My boobs are bigger. Everything is happening.”

Instagram users praised Hough for her bravery and transparency in the comments, with Step Up star Jenna Dewan simply sharing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush, who has opened up about her own IVF journey, admitted, “Oh baby. It’s such a journey. Love you and love that you’re sharing 🫶🏼🩵.”

Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented, “❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for sharing your journey!!”

Meanwhile, yet another follower wrote, “Thank you for sharing this personal part of your life. It helps so many women feel normal ❤️.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will kick off this fall, although ABC has not officially announced a premiere date.

