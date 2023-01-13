‘Up Here’: Mae Whitman & Carlos Valdes Get Musical for Hulu’s Rom-Com (PHOTOS)

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes star in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Hulu‘s getting in the musical spirit this spring as it makes way for the romantic comedy series Up Here starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, which is set to premiere Friday, March 24, on the streamer.

In anticipation of the show’s release, Hulu unveiled several first-look photos from the musical show set in New York City in the final days of 1999. Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay (Whitman) and Miguel (Valdes), as they fall in love and discover that the greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves.

Additionally, the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads could be equally as imposing. Joining Whitman and Valdes for fun are costars Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez.

Written by tick, tick… BOOM!‘s Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, along with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penning original songs, Up Here is executive produced by director Thomas Kail, Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, and Jennifer Todd.

While we await a trailer and additional information on this exciting new series, scroll down for a peek at what’s to come with the newly-released images below.

Up Here, Series Premiere, Friday, March 24, Hulu

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Lindsay and Miguel share a bench

Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Emilia Suarez, Andréa Burns, and Scott Porter in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Lindsay and Miguel get caught up between Joan (Katie Finneran), Tom (John Hodgman), Celeste (Sophia Hammons), Renee (Emilia Suarez), Rosie (Andréa Burns), and Orson (Scott Porter)

Carlos Valdes in 'Up Here'
Sarah Shatz/Hulu

Miguel gets caught up at work in what appears to be a song and dance number

Mae Whitman and John Hodgman in 'Up Here'
Sarah Shatz/Hulu

Lindsay seizes the day as Tom stands nearby

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Things get emotional for Lindsay and Miguel who take time to sit and ponder

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Lindsay and Miguel share a dance at a fancy gathering

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

There’s nothing Miguel and Lindsay can’t face when they’re hand-in-hand

Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Lindsay takes to the stage and spotlight in this moody vantage point

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Sarah Shatz/Hulu

Miguel shows Lindsay something on the computer in this sweet photo

