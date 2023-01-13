Hulu‘s getting in the musical spirit this spring as it makes way for the romantic comedy series Up Here starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, which is set to premiere Friday, March 24, on the streamer.

In anticipation of the show’s release, Hulu unveiled several first-look photos from the musical show set in New York City in the final days of 1999. Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay (Whitman) and Miguel (Valdes), as they fall in love and discover that the greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves.

Additionally, the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads could be equally as imposing. Joining Whitman and Valdes for fun are costars Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez.

Written by tick, tick… BOOM!‘s Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, along with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penning original songs, Up Here is executive produced by director Thomas Kail, Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, and Jennifer Todd.

While we await a trailer and additional information on this exciting new series, scroll down for a peek at what’s to come with the newly-released images below.

Up Here, Series Premiere, Friday, March 24, Hulu