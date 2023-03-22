Looking Back on Tyra Banks’ Glamorous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Looks (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Tyra Banks throughout her seasons on 'Dancing With the Stars'
ABC/Eric McCandless

After three seasons as host of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is leaving the ballroom.

The former star of America’s Next Top Model announced that Season 31 was her last on Thursday, March 16, saying it’s time to focus on her off-camera work.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” she told TMZ. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom.”

Stepping in as her replacement is Dancing With the Stars vet Julianne Hough, who will co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro when Season 32 premieres later this year.

It’s a Hough reunion in Season 32, with Derek Hough remaining on the judging panel with mainstays Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman has retired from the ABC/Disney+ series following 31 consecutive seasons.

The veteran supermodel took to the Dancing With the Stars stage in a slew of glamorous looks throughout her three seasons, which began in 2020 when she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Here, we’ve compiled some of Banks’ most memorable fashion moments on Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 32 Premiere, TBD, Disney+

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 29
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 29, "First Elimination"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 29 'Disney Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 29, "Disney Night"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 29's '80s Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 29, "80s Night"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 29 'Semi-Finals'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 29, "Semi-Finals"

Tyra Banks in the 'DWTS' Season 29 finale
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 29, "Finale"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 30, 'Britney Night'
ABC/Christopher Willard

Season 30, "Britney Night"

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro in the 'DWTS' Season 31 premiere
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Premiere Party"

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro in the 'DWTS' Season 31 'Bond Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Bond Night"

Tyra Banks, Trevor Donovan, and Emma Slater in 'DWTS' Season 31's 'Disney+ Night'
ABC/Christopher Willard

Season 31, "Disney+ Night"

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro in 'DWTS' Season 31's 'Prom Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Prom Night"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 31 'Michael Bublé Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Michael Bublé Night"

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro in 'DWTS' Season 31 'Halloween Night'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Halloween Night"

Tyra Banks in 'DWTS' Season 31 'Semi-Finals'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Season 31, "Semi-Finals"

Tyra Banks in the 'DWTS' Season 31 finale
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Finale"

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro in the 'DWTS' Season 31 finale
ABC/Eric McCandless

Season 31, "Finale"

Dancing With the Stars

Tyra Banks

