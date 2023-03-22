After three seasons as host of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is leaving the ballroom.

The former star of America’s Next Top Model announced that Season 31 was her last on Thursday, March 16, saying it’s time to focus on her off-camera work.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” she told TMZ. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom.”

Stepping in as her replacement is Dancing With the Stars vet Julianne Hough, who will co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro when Season 32 premieres later this year.

It’s a Hough reunion in Season 32, with Derek Hough remaining on the judging panel with mainstays Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman has retired from the ABC/Disney+ series following 31 consecutive seasons.

The veteran supermodel took to the Dancing With the Stars stage in a slew of glamorous looks throughout her three seasons, which began in 2020 when she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

