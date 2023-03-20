Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars judge and long-time pro dancer Julianne Hough will now return to the competition series as co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 32, replacing Tyra Banks, who announced her exit on Friday, March 17.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges to the Disney+ show, marking a Dancing With the Stars reunion for the Hough siblings, who together have won more seasons of the series than any other pro. Season 32 also marks the first without Len Goodman, who announced his retirement in the Season 31 finale.

Hough first appeared on Dancing With the Stars Season 4 as a professional dancer in 2007, winning the season with amateur partner Apolo Ohno. At the time, she was the youngest professional dancer to win the mirrorball trophy. Hough remained in the professional cast through Season 8, and then returned in 2014 as a judge where she remained for four seasons.

