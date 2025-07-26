SDCC 2025: See ‘Twisted Metal,’ ‘Gen V’ & ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ Stars in Our Studio Photos

Meredith Jacobs
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

Three shows with the casts of and creative minds behind them present at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 are part of well-known franchises, whether due to being spinoffs or based on a video game.

As part of the promotion for their upcoming season and series premieres, the casts and producers of Twisted MetalGen V, and Spartacus: House of Ashur dropped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to offer some scoop about what’s ahead. And while there, they all posed for some fun portraits, which you can see in full below.

Twisted Metal returns with its second season on July 31. Stars Joe Seanoa and Anthony Carrigan, along with showrunner Michael John Smith, were on hand to discuss all things about the new season — which includes the car tournament — of the Peacock live-action series based on the PlayStation video game.

Gen V returns for its second season on September 17, and stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater, along with showrunner Michele Fazekas stopped by to talk all about The Boys spinoff.

And Spartacus is back on Starz this fall. Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur, and along with him and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, Graham McTavish, Jaime Slater, Tenika Davis, Jordi Webber, and Jamaica Vaughan shared some tidbits about what’s coming up.

Scroll down to check out the portraits of the casts of Twisted MetalGen V, and Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Michael John Smith, Joe Seanoa, and Anthony Carrigan — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Twisted Metal

Showrunner Michael John Smith, Joe Seanoa, and Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Anthony Carrigan — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Joe Seanoa — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Joe Seanoa

Joe Seanoa — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Joe Seanoa — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Michael John Smith — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Showrunner Michael John Smith

Joe Seanoa, Michael John Smith, and Anthony Carrigan — 'Twisted Metal' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Joe Seanoa, Michael John Smith, and Anthony Carrigan

London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair, Michele Fazekas, Hamish Linklater, and Derek Luh — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Gen V

London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair, showrunner Michele Fazekas, Hamish Linklater, and Derek Luh

Derek Luh — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Derek Luh

Derek Luh — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Derek Luh — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Hamish Linklater — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Hamish Linklater

Hamish Linklater — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jaz Sinclair — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jaz Sinclair — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
London Thor — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

London Thor

London Thor — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
London Thor — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Maddie Phillips — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Maddie Phillips

Maddie Phillips — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Maddie Phillips — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Michele Fazekas — 'Gen V' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Showrunner Michele Fazekas

Tenika Davis, Graham McTavish, Jaime Slater, Jamaica Vaughan, Nick E. Tarabay, Steven S. DeKnight, and Jordi Webber — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Tenika Davis, Graham McTavish, Jaime Slater, Jamaica Vaughan, Nick E. Tarabay, executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, and Jordi Webber

Graham McTavish — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Graham McTavish

Graham McTavish — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Graham McTavish — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jaime Slater — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jaime Slater

Jaime Slater — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jaime Slater — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jamaica Vaughan — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jamaica Vaughan

Jamaica Vaughan — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jamaica Vaughan — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jordi Webber — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jordi Webber

Jordi Webber — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jordi Webber — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Nick E. Tarabay — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Nick E. Tarabay

Nick E. Tarabay — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Nick E. Tarabay — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Tenika Davis — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Tenika Davis

Tenika Davis — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Tenika Davis — 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside Sterling K. Brown’s Thrilling New Adventure ‘Washington Black’

In the Hulu drama, Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. shed new light on the slave narrative by way of a gifted young boy’s thrilling life. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Gen V

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Twisted Metal




