Three shows with the casts of and creative minds behind them present at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 are part of well-known franchises, whether due to being spinoffs or based on a video game.

As part of the promotion for their upcoming season and series premieres, the casts and producers of Twisted Metal, Gen V, and Spartacus: House of Ashur dropped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to offer some scoop about what’s ahead. And while there, they all posed for some fun portraits, which you can see in full below.

Twisted Metal returns with its second season on July 31. Stars Joe Seanoa and Anthony Carrigan, along with showrunner Michael John Smith, were on hand to discuss all things about the new season — which includes the car tournament — of the Peacock live-action series based on the PlayStation video game.

Gen V returns for its second season on September 17, and stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater, along with showrunner Michele Fazekas stopped by to talk all about The Boys spinoff.

And Spartacus is back on Starz this fall. Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur, and along with him and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, Graham McTavish, Jaime Slater, Tenika Davis, Jordi Webber, and Jamaica Vaughan shared some tidbits about what’s coming up.

