10 TV Stars Still Waiting on Their First Emmy Award

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer facilitated a meeting of the No Emmy Support Group during Sunday’s awards show, helping Jason Alexander, Alyson Hannigan, Zooey Deschanel, and Scott Bakula come to terms with their career-long Emmylessness. (As Alexander told Hannigan, better she have zero nominations than his eight nominations and zero wins.)

That support group, however, could include countless other actors who, despite racking up accolades and rave reviews, have never gotten Emmy gold. Here are some repeat losers we think deserve better from the Television Academy.