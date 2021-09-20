10 TV Stars Still Waiting on Their First Emmy Award

Angela Lansbury, Sandra Oh, Anthony Anderson
Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer facilitated a meeting of the No Emmy Support Group during Sunday’s awards show, helping Jason Alexander, Alyson Hannigan, Zooey Deschanel, and Scott Bakula come to terms with their career-long Emmylessness. (As Alexander told Hannigan, better she have zero nominations than his eight nominations and zero wins.)

That support group, however, could include countless other actors who, despite racking up accolades and rave reviews, have never gotten Emmy gold. Here are some repeat losers we think deserve better from the Television Academy.

Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury

17 nominations:

  • Guest Actress in a Drama Series – 2005 (for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
  • Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie – 2004 (for The Blackwater Lightship)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1996 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1995 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1994 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1993 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1992 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1991 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1990 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1989 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1988 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1987 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program – 1987 (for The 1987 Tony Awards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1986 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 1985 (for Murder, She Wrote)
  • Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program – 1985 (for Sweeney Todd: Great Performances)
  • Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special – 1983 (for Little Gloria… Happy at Last)
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh

10 nominations:

  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2020 (for Killing Eve)
  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – 2019 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Variety Special (Live) – 2019 (for The 76th Annual Golden Globes)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2019 (for Killing Eve)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2018 (for Killing Eve)
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – 2009 (for Grey’s Anatomy)
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – 2008 (for Grey’s Anatomy)
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – 2007 (for Grey’s Anatomy)
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – 2006 (for Grey’s Anatomy)
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – 2005 (for Grey’s Anatomy)
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson

7 nominations:

  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2021 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2020 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2019 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2018 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2017 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2016 (for Black-ish)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2015 (for Black-ish)
Steve Carell
Steve Carell

7 nominations:

  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2020 (for The Morning Show)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2011 (for The Office)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2010 (for The Office)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2009 (for The Office)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2008 (for The Office)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2007 (for The Office)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2006 (for The Office)
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle

11 nominations:

  • Guest Actor in a Drama Series – 2021 (for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2020 (for Black Monday)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2019 (for Black Monday)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2015 (for House of Lies)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2014 (for House of Lies)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2013 (for House of Lies)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2012 (for House of Lies)
  • Guest Actor in a Drama Series – 2003 (for ER)
  • Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie – 2002 (for Things Behind the Sun)
  • Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – 1999 (for A Lesson Before Dying)
  • Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie – 1999 (for The Rat Pack)
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie

8 nominations:

  • Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – 2017 (for Veep)
  • Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – 2016 (for The Night Manager)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2011 (for House)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2010 (for House)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2009 (for House)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2008 (for House)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2007 (for House)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2005 (for House)
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc

8 nominations:

  • Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – 2021 (for Friends: The Reunion)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2015 (for Episodes)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2014 (for Episodes)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2013 (for Episodes)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2011 (for Episodes)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2004 (for Friends)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2003 (for Friends)
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – 2002 (for Friends)
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

9 nominations:

  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – 2021 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – 2017 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie – 2014 (for The Spoils of Babylon)
  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – 2013 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – 2012 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Voice-Over Performance – 2012 (for The Looney Tunes Show)
  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – 2011 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – 2010 (for Saturday Night Live)
  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – 2009 (for Saturday Night Live)
Robin Wright
Robin Wright

6 nominations:

  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2019 (for House of Cards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2017 (for House of Cards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2016 (for House of Cards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2015 (for House of Cards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2014 (for House of Cards)
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series – 2013 (for House of Cards)
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall

6 nominations:

  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2012 (for Dexter)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2011 (for Dexter)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2010 (for Dexter)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2009 (for Dexter)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2008 (for Dexter)
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series – 2002 (for Six Feet Under)

