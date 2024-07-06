General Hospital fans sure are Lucky. Jonathan Jackson is on his way back to the ABC soap this summer, returning to play Lucky Spencer 25 years after he left his full-time gig on the show. (Bryan Craig is coming back, too, but only for one episode.)

Jackson is following the footsteps of many other soap actors who came back to for extended daytime TV stints after forays into primetime or parts on the big screen. And several of these actors reveled in Daytime Emmy glory for their encore runs!