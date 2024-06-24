‘General Hospital’ Shocker! Bryan Craig Returning As Morgan Corinthos After 6 Years

Avery Thompson
Comments
Actor Bryan Craig attends the closing night premiere of
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for IN Close Entertainment / Dig IN Magazine

Talk about a twist! Bryan Craig is headed back to Port Charles. The actor will reprise the role of Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital for one episode in August, TV Line reports. During his initial run as Morgan, Craig won back-to-back Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

It’s unclear exactly how Morgan will return to General Hospital since the character was killed in a car bomb in 2016. Craig returned as Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) late son in a 2018 episode when he appeared in Ava’s (Maura West) vision.

GH executive producer Frank Valentini previously teased a major return. “A former cast member is coming back. And I think that the audience will go crazy for HIM,” he told On the Red Carpet. Looks like he was talking about Craig!

‘General Hospital's Nurses' Ball Turns 30: How the AIDS Awareness Gala Became a Show Staple
Related

‘General Hospital's Nurses' Ball Turns 30: How the AIDS Awareness Gala Became a Show Staple

When Craig left the long-running soap in 2016, he was candid about the reason behind his exit. “From the beginning, you know when your contract is up, and I guess we started seriously talking about it when my fourth-year option was coming up,” he told Soap Opera Digest. “There were a couple of big projects that I had gotten close on while I was at GH, and my manager and I just kind of made the decision that it was time to go back out there.”

Since his time on General Hospital, Craig joined the casts of the short-lived Valor and Grand Hotel. He played Joaquin on Freeform’s Good Trouble from 2022 to 2024. He also starred in the 2022 Netflix romance film That’s Amor.

Do you think Morgan could be alive? Do you want Craig to return to GH full-time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Bryan Craig

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow as Elizabeth and Kevin McGarry as Nathan in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Episode 11
1
Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry React to Shocking End to ‘WCTH’ Season 11
Robson Green as Geordie Keating, Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in Grantchester
2
Tom Brittney on His Very Emotional ‘Grantchester’ Farewell
Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'I Could Not Prevent It'
3
Inside ‘Interview With the Vampire’s Most Tragic Hour: The Trial Explained
Ryan Paevey on red carpet
4
Ryan Paevey Gets Emotional Explaining Decision to Step Away From Acting
Drew Carey and contestant Rachel on Price is Right
5
‘The Price Is Right’: ER Nurse Takes Huge Gamble and Wins Big – See Drew Carey React