The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

At long last! Jonathan Jackson, who originated the role of Lucky Spencer, will be returning to General Hospital, Deadline reports.

The actor will be reprising the role of Lucky later this summer. An exact return date has not been announced. The outlet says his latest stint on the soap will be a “long run.” He’ll be reunited with his onscreen mom, Laura (Genie Francis), and on-again, off-again love, Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

It’s a summer of returns over at the ABC sudser. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini recently teased the return of a major fan favorite. “A former cast member is coming back,” he told ABC7. “And I think that the audience will go crazy for him.” Bryan Craig, who played Morgan Corinthos, is also returning.

Jackson last appeared on GH in 2015. He joined the cast as Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura Spencer’s son in 1993 when he was just 11 years old. He grew up on the show, and Lucky became one of the soap’s most beloved characters.

The actor left General Hospital in 1999, and he was replaced by Jacob Young. Greg Vaughn then played Lucky from 2003 to 2009. Jackson first returned as the eldest Spencer kid in 2009 and stayed on as a series regular until 2011. He returned for a handful of episodes in 2015.

Over the course of his time on GH, Jackson won a whopping five Daytime Emmy Awards. He won his first Daytime Emmy in 1995 and followed up with four more wins in 1998, 1999, 2011, and 2012.

In addition to General Hospital, Jackson is best known for his role as Avery Barkley in the ABC country music series Nashville, which ran from 2012 to 2018. He also starred alongside Alexis Bledel in the 2002 movie adaptation of Tuck Everlasting. In addition to acting, Jackson is also an accomplished musician.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC