‘General Hospital’ Surprise! Jonathan Jackson Returning as Lucky Spencer

Avery Thompson
Comments
Jonathan Jackson
Challenge Roddie / TV Guide Everett Collection; Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images for Lionsgate

At long last! Jonathan Jackson, who originated the role of Lucky Spencer, will be returning to General Hospital, Deadline reports.

The actor will be reprising the role of Lucky later this summer. An exact return date has not been announced. The outlet says his latest stint on the soap will be a “long run.” He’ll be reunited with his onscreen mom, Laura (Genie Francis), and on-again, off-again love, Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

It’s a summer of returns over at the ABC sudser. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini recently teased the return of a major fan favorite. “A former cast member is coming back,” he told ABC7. “And I think that the audience will go crazy for him.” Bryan Craig, who played Morgan Corinthos, is also returning.

Genie Francis, Jonathan Jackson, Anthony Geary on 'General Hospital' in 1995

Genie Francis, Jonathan Jackson, Anthony Geary on ‘General Hospital’ in 1995. (Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection)

Jackson last appeared on GH in 2015. He joined the cast as Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura Spencer’s son in 1993 when he was just 11 years old. He grew up on the show, and Lucky became one of the soap’s most beloved characters.

The actor left General Hospital in 1999, and he was replaced by Jacob Young. Greg Vaughn then played Lucky from 2003 to 2009. Jackson first returned as the eldest Spencer kid in 2009 and stayed on as a series regular until 2011. He returned for a handful of episodes in 2015.

‘General Hospital's Nurses' Ball Turns 30: How the AIDS Awareness Gala Became a Show Staple
Related

‘General Hospital's Nurses' Ball Turns 30: How the AIDS Awareness Gala Became a Show Staple

Over the course of his time on GH, Jackson won a whopping five Daytime Emmy Awards. He won his first Daytime Emmy in 1995 and followed up with four more wins in 1998, 1999, 2011, and 2012.

In addition to General Hospital, Jackson is best known for his role as Avery Barkley in the ABC country music series Nashville, which ran from 2012 to 2018. He also starred alongside Alexis Bledel in the 2002 movie adaptation of Tuck Everlasting. In addition to acting, Jackson is also an accomplished musician.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Basile, Erin Buker, and Graham Hicks for 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Second Worst Score Ever in Show History — Fans React
Tyler Hoechlin in 'Superman & Lois'
2
Ask Matt: Changes at The CW, ‘Resident Alien’s New Home’ & More
3
ElectricCon: Get All the Details for Convention for ‘Leverage,’ ‘The Librarians’ & More
Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian
4
Lauralee Bell & Michael Damian on Cricket & Danny’s ‘Y&R’ Romance (VIDEO)
Drew Carey on Price is Right
5
Drew Carey Spills Some Juicy ‘The Price Is Right’ Show Secrets