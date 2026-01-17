Spencer Pratt is hoping to go from The Hills to Los Angeles City Hall. After complaining about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ response to the 2024 wildfires in the area, the former MTV star has launched a bid to lead the city.

We all know certain TV stars who turned to politics. Current U.S. President Donald Trump, of course, was the face of the 2000s-era reality show The Apprentice, and former President Ronald Reagan hosted General Electric Theater and Death Valley Days before his political career.

But here are 16 other TV stars, Pratt included, who have or had political ambitions — most of which went unfulfilled!