‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and More True Stories Coming to TV in 2022

A new year means new shows, and for 2022, there are quite a few amazing true stories coming alive onscreen.

Netflix brings the return of The Crown for its fifth season with new cast members as well as the introduction of a conwoman in Inventing Anna, the latest from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. Over on Hulu, it’s time for the greatest love story ever sold with Pam & Tommy as well as lies and schemes with The Dropout. Plus, Showtime goes inside the White House East Wing with The First Lady, while Epix investigates Billy the Kid and The CW goes behind a well-known artist’s work … with a twist in Leonardo.

