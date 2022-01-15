Favorites Returning in 2022: Get Scoop on ‘All Rise,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ & More

The start of 2022 means the return of some of your favorite shows.

In the coming months, The Flight Attendant, Kung Fu, and Mr. Mayor will be back for second seasons. All Rise is coming back after OWN’s save. Snowpiercer introduces a new character out in the freeze. And Billions moves on after Damian Lewis’ exit.

