Favorites Returning in 2022: Get Scoop on ‘All Rise,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Simone Missick in All Rise, Ted Danson in Mr. Mayor, Archie Panjabi in Snowpiercer
Tina Thorpe/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; NBC; TNT

The start of 2022 means the return of some of your favorite shows.

In the coming months, The Flight Attendant, Kung Fu, and Mr. Mayor will be back for second seasons. All Rise is coming back after OWN’s save. Snowpiercer introduces a new character out in the freeze. And Billions moves on after Damian Lewis’ exit.

Scroll down for scoop on these shows.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands.

Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael in All Rise
Tina Thorpe/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

All Rise

“Season 3 is all about new beginnings,” says showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence of the courthouse drama, which jumps from CBS to OWN. Six months have passed, and it’s election night for Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick). “There will be fallout from the campaign,” Harris-Lawrence says, affecting not just Lola but assistant Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles), best friend Mark (Wilson Bethel) and Supervisory Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger). Plus, former public defender Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from her soul-searching Puerto Rico trip “with a new lease on life.” —Mandi Bierly

Spring, OWN

HBO Max

The Flight Attendant

Fasten your seat belts—another adventure with air hostess Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is about to take off. In Season 2 of the dark comedic thriller, the hot mess party girl who stumbled into a murder mystery (and helped solve it) is sober and moonlighting as a civilian CIA asset one year later. For a mission in Berlin, “She’s only supposed to watch a man in the lobby of her hotel,” says co-showrunner Steve Yockey. And then: another homicide. “Of course Cassie gets too involved.” And she can’t blame the booze this time. —Eric Andersson

TBA, HBO Max

 

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen in Kung Fu
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Kung Fu

A two-parter set during San Francisco’s Chinese Lunar New Year celebration opens Season 2. Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) is “using her kung fu skills to keep Chinatown safe,” exec producer Christina M. Kim says, and now her family is aware of her “extracurric-ular activities.” Nicky’s equally gifted cousin Mia (Vanessa Yao) makes a “combat-ive, threatening debut,” says EP Robert Berens, and figures into shady mogul Russell Tan’s (Kee Chan) quest for an ancient instrument beneath the city. —Damian Holbrook

Wednesday, March 9, 9/8c, The CW

Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer in Mr. Mayor
NBC

Mr. Mayor

In the sitcom’s second term, L.A. mayor Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) faces the power of the angry people after he hires outside help to modernize the way the city is run. “As you can imagine, that causes tension with the staff,” says exec producer Tina Fey. Later, a testy influencer (Josie Totah) rallies her followers to mount a recall petition. Plus: Danson’s wife Mary Steenburgen guest stars (Fran Drescher too!) when the widower reenters the dating pool. —Damian Holbrook

Tuesday, March 15, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

Corey Stoll as Michael Mike Prince in Billions
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Billions

Even with corrupt Bobby Axelrod (ex–cast member Damian Lewis) avoiding justice in Switzerland, “profit and power are still very much the coin of the realm” on the drama’s sixth season, says exec producer Brian Koppelman. But Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), who claimed and renamed Axe’s hedge fund firm, could see his bottom line suffer when New York State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) targets the tax-dodging billionaire class. “Chuck realizes,” says exec producer Beth Schacter, “if he can engage—and enrage—the populace…he has a chance at victory.” When he takes on Prince, adds EP David Levien, “the effects of that battle become seismic.” —Ileane Rudolph

Sunday, January 23, 9/8c, Showtime

TNT

Snowpiercer

For this postapocalyptic thriller, it’s Season 3, but still just one season onscreen: deadly winter. Smiling sadist Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) “runs the big train with an iron fist,” says exec producer Christoph Schrewe, obsessed with retaking the 10 cars he lost six months earlier. On that pirate train, leader Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his small crew have been systematically testing engineer Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) theory of warm spots, hoping for a thaw. Remarkably, Layton meets someone else out in the freeze, “damaged, wild” Asha (Archie Panjabi), the EP says. And yes, we will see the missing Melanie. Alive? Good question. —April P. Bernard

Monday, January 24, 9/8c, TNT

