14 TV Shows Canceled After Just Two Episodes

We previously rounded up TV shows that got canceled after one episode — remember when the now-defunct streaming platform DC Universe sent Swamp Thing back to the depths after its Season 1 premiere? — and now it’s time to reminisce about shows almost as unlucky.

The titles below, at least, survived twice as long… but, yes, they got the boot after Episode 2. From the critically-acclaimed Lone Star to the controversial Work It, here’s a selection of two-episode wonders and two-episode blunders.