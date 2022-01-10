‘NCIS: LA’: Are Kensi & Deeks Taking the First Step to Parenthood?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8 “A Land of Wolves.”]

As NCIS: Los Angeles has detailed over multiple seasons (including before they were even officially engaged!), the journey to becoming parents and talking about what that means due to their jobs has been a long one for Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). But after “A Land of Wolves,” they might be very close to making their dream a reality. After all, there were signs everywhere in the episode.

With the chances of Kensi getting pregnant slim — though Special Agent Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) misunderstood when Deeks said Kensi was “late” in this episode — the couple has started the adoption process. (Work, of course, got in the way of both attending the meeting earlier this season.) But by the end of this episode, it seemed they could very well be fostering a young girl, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego), Kensi protected while facing a mysterious militia group as she helped a group of migrants cross the border.

While hiding, Rosa asked if Kensi’s a mother. “I want to be,” the agent said. “Just haven’t been that lucky. Like you said, sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to.” Rosa hoped her luck changed. Then, when Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Deeks caught up to them, we saw Kensi introduce her husband to Rosa. “You’re OK,” Deeks told her. “We’re going to get you home.”

Later, at home, Kensi asked if they knew anything about Rosa. Deeks said she was going to be processed at a federal intake facility and assigned to a case officer, who would help her try to find relatives in U.S., but if they can’t find any next of kin, she might need foster parents. “Whatever happens, we can’t let her get sent back,” Kensi insisted. “She’s got nowhere to go, she’s got no one to take care of her.” Deeks promised, “We’re not gonna let that happen. We’ll stay on top of it. I promise you.”

That certainly sounded like they’d take her in if they need to, even if it’s just until a relative is found, right? And let’s be realistic: Considering how long it’s taken them to get to this point (they started talking about kids in Season 7), something tells us the path to becoming parents won’t be quite straightforward for them even after everything. Plus, since they’re still figuring out what it’ll mean to be parents with their jobs, having an older child might make more sense at this point. And we very much enjoyed seeing Kensi and Rosa together — and Deeks, briefly — so we’d like to at least see more of that, even if for a short time.

Unfortunately, nothing we know about upcoming episodes (two air on January 23, starting at 8/7c) reveals if we’ll see Rosa again, so we’ll have to wait and see.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS