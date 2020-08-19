8 Characters Who Need a Little Romance in the 2020-2021 Season

Relationships can be tough, especially on a TV show, where drama and romance usually go hand in hand.

But people can always use a little love in their lives, especially if they’re succeeding at work, as these characters are. Whether they spend their days saving lives in a hospital or in the field or tracking down bad guys with a badge, they could use a little “me time,” and what better way to get that than to have someone to come home to?

From characters who have tried time and time again to make a relationship work (like NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs) or just went through a breakup (like Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Rosa Diaz), we take a look at the characters who could use a little romance in their lives in the 2020-2021 season below.