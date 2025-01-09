How close is Colter (Justin Hartley) about to come to solving his white whale case when Tracker returns on February 16?

Well, according to the longline for “The Disciple,” a new lead in the Gina Picket’s disappearance brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) — whom he’d asked to look into it after the two crossed paths on a case earlier this season — back together to track down a serial killer. Photos, which you can see below, offer a look at their investigation as well as the return of Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey) and the introduction of Nicholas Lea as someone named Noah Darview.

It was in the Season 2 premiere that we learned that this is the case that Colter hasn’t been able to let go: What happened to Gina Picket? She’s been missing for 10 years, and he’s so certain that Frank’s responsible that he broke into his house. Then, in the midseason finale, Gina’s sister, Camille (Floriana Lima), decided it was time to move on, which meant ending their personal relationship as well. She couldn’t keep hoping, and “I can’t see you without seeing her. I know it didn’t start off that way,” she explained.

However, at the end of the episode, Keaton called Colter with a lead: He had a guy who knew Whales when they were kids, Alex, tied to chair, and he’d obviously been beaten.

They got into something heavy, and didn’t have a choice, he insisted. Whales had it worse than Alex. “Teacher” (he didn’t give his real name) made them do things; he knew things about them and held it over their heads. He kept a long line of “pretty boys to do his bidding. “Teacher” wanted Gina, Alex revealed. “I think he made Whales lure her to some place he liked. I’ve never been there. But he called it The Farm. Said he planted things there.”

Could this Noah Darview be “Teacher”? Will Colter and Keaton’s lead take them to The Farm? Check out photos from the midseason premiere “The Disciple” below, then let us know your predictions for this arc in the comments section.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, CBS