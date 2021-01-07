‘Tough As Nails’: Meet the Cast of Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
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Tough as Nails Season 2 cast CBS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Tough as Nails is preparing for a Season 2 return this February, and CBS is offering a first look at the contestants.

The show welcomes 12 new Americans who don’t mind getting their hands dirty along with returning host, The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan, beginning Wednesday, February 10. Together, they are testing their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness through various challenges.

'Tough as Nails' Host Phil Keoghan on Shining a Light on Unsung Heroes
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Hailing from different walks of life, these cast members have one thing in common: fearlessness in getting their jobs done. They’re competing for the top prize, but any participants forced to “punch out” before the individual competition is over are still able to win cash prizes leading up to the finale.

Among the cast in Season 2 are a steelworker, pipe welder, travel nurse, UPS delivery driver, retired Air Force colonel and many more. Meet them below, and don’t miss Tough as Nails on CBS this February.

Tough as Nails, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, February 10, 8/7c, CBS

merryl tengesdal tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Merryl Tengesdal (49)

Originally from the Bronx, this Retired Air Force colonel was a combat aviator for the Navy and Air Force. She currently resides in Sacramento, California.

Michael Eyebrows Guerriero tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero (43)

This bricklayer is a native New Yorker who grew up in Queens and now resides in Staten Island.

sarah burkett tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Sarah Burkett (41)

Originally from Chesterfield, Virginia, this pipe welder carries out her tough work in Petersburg, Pennsylvania.

Tough as Nails Season 2 Scott Henry
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Scott Henry (40)

This construction superintendent from Utah hails from Ogden but originally grew up in Orem.

Swifty Sanders Tough as Nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Swifty Sanders (43)

This alliteratively named steelworker grew up in East Chicago, Indiana, but currently lives in Merriville.

tara alverson tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Tara Alverson (38)

Originally from Bothell, Washington, this Mariner currently resides and works aboard Endurance, a tugboat in Alaska.

Angel Castillo tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Angel Castillo (29)

This young construction foreman serves his community of Miami, Florida.

Aracelis
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Aracelis "Celi" Garcia (31)

This Pennsylvania native who grew up in Lancaster is working as a travel nurse in Philadelphia.

Cyril
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Cyril "Zeus" Ontai III (29)

This lineman is traveling all the way from Honolulu to compete in the series.

patrick
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Patrick "Freight Train" Hargan (49)

Originally from East Greenville, Pennsylvania, this UPS delivery driver currently works out of Flourtown.

Iraida Mujica tough as nails season 2
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Iraida Mujica (43)

Working in transport track repair, Iraida hails from Miramar, Florida.

Liz
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Liz "Knuckles" Nichols (36)

Originally from Waltham, Massachusetts, this cement mason currently lives in Portland, Oregon.

Tough as Nails key art
Phil Keoghan

Phil Keoghan

Paul Hamilton

Carolina Paredes

Dustin Bradford

Marcus Jones

Jessica Hayes

Kenji Ngo

Cheryl Lieteau

Ben Dempsey

Akeela Al-Hameed

Todd Anderson

Yesi Reyes

Carly Steiman

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

2020–

TVPG

Reality

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