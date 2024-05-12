20 TV Stars Up for Trophies at the 2024 Tony Awards

There’s no business like show business — especially when you see an actor on your TV screen and then see the same person live on Broadway the very same day! Television actors often become theater actors and vice versa, and many small-screen stars earned nominations for this year’s 77th Tony Awards.

For example, TV buffs who tune into the Tonys on June 16 on CBS or Paramount+ With Showtime will see two “supreme” witches from American Horror Story: Coven go head to head in the Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category, as Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are both nominated. In fact, it was the Great White Way that first brought Paulson and Lange together nearly 20 years ago, when they costarred in a 2005 Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie.

Flip through the slides below to see Paulson, Lange, and 18 other television actors up for Tonys this year.

77th Tony Awards, Sunday, June 16, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+ With Showtime