20 TV Stars Up for Trophies at the 2024 Tony Awards

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Tony Awards

 More

There’s no business like show business — especially when you see an actor on your TV screen and then see the same person live on Broadway the very same day! Television actors often become theater actors and vice versa, and many small-screen stars earned nominations for this year’s 77th Tony Awards.

For example, TV buffs who tune into the Tonys on June 16 on CBS or Paramount+ With Showtime will see two “supreme” witches from American Horror Story: Coven go head to head in the Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category, as Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are both nominated. In fact, it was the Great White Way that first brought Paulson and Lange together nearly 20 years ago, when they costarred in a 2005 Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie.

Flip through the slides below to see Paulson, Lange, and 18 other television actors up for Tonys this year.

77th Tony Awards, Sunday, June 16, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+ With Showtime

William Jackson Harper
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

William Jackson Harper

Notable TV role(s): Chidi Anagonye in The Good Place, Marcus Watkins in Love Life

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Uncle Vanya

Liev Schreiber
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Liev Schreiber

Notable TV role(s): Ray Donovan in Ray Donovan, Otto Frank in A Small Light

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Notable TV role(s): Kendall Roy in Succession

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for An Enemy of the People

Jessica Lange
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jessica Lange

Notable TV role(s): Various characters in American Horror Story, Joan Crawford in Feud: Bette and Joan

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Mother Play

Sarah Paulson
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Notable TV role(s): Various characters in American Horror Story and American Crime Story, Nurse Ratched in Ratched

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Appropriate

Amy Ryan
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Amy Ryan

Notable TV role(s): Beadie Russell in The Wire, Jan Bellows in Only Murders in the Building, Melanie in Sugar

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Doubt: A Parable

Jonathan Groff
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

Notable TV role(s): Jesse St. James in Glee, Patrick Murray in Looking, Holden Ford in Mindhunter

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along

Kelli O’Hara
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Kelli O’Hara

Notable TV role(s): Jackie in 13 Reasons Why, Aurora Fane in The Gilded Age

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Gayle Rankin

Notable TV role(s): Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW, Emily Dodson in Perry Mason, Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Jim Parsons
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jim Parsons

Notable TV role(s): Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Mother Play

Corey Stoll
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Corey Stoll

Notable TV role(s): Rep. Peter Russo in House of Cards, Ephraim Goodweather in The Strain, Mike Prince in Billions

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Appropriate

Quincy Tyler Bernstine
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Notable TV role(s): Tameika Washington in Power and Power Book II: Ghost

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Juliana Canfield

Notable TV role(s): Beth Deville in Y: The Last Man, Janine Harris in The Calling, Jess Jordan in Succession

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Notable TV role(s): Mrs. Bruce in The Gilded Age

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

Notable TV role(s): Leah Rilke in The Wilds, Young Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Stereophonic

Kara Young
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Kara Young

Notable TV role(s): Jones in I’m a Virgo

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Brandon Victor Dixon
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brandon Victor Dixon

Notable TV role(s): Terry Silver in Power

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Hell’s Kitchen

Daniel Radcliffe
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe

Notable TV role(s): Various characters in Miracle Workers

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Merrily We Roll Along

Lindsay Mendez
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Lindsay Mendez

Notable TV role(s): Sara Castillo in All Rise

Nominated for: Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical in Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Bebe Neuwirth

Notable TV role(s): Lilith Sternin in Cheers and Frasier, Nadine Tolliver in Madam Secretary, Avis DeVoto in Julia

Nominated for: Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Tony Awards

Amy Ryan

Bebe Neuwirth

Brandon Victor Dixon

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Corey Stoll

Daniel Radcliffe

Gayle Rankin

Jeremy Strong

Jessica Lange

Jim Parsons

Jonathan Groff

Juliana Canfield

Kara Young

Kelli O'Hara

Liev Schreiber

Lindsay Mendez

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Pidgeon

William Jackson Harper

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amazon Prime Video Top 25 Shows
1
The 25 Best Prime Video Original Series, Ranked
Mickey Grosman with knife in mouth
2
‘Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes’ Tracks Novice Survivalists’ Horror Trip Through Amazon
3
11 Best Mother’s Day TV Episodes
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, and Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen in 'That '90s Show'
4
Who Is & Isn’t Returning for ‘That ’90s Show’ Parts 2 & 3? Get Release Schedule
The GOAT video interview
5
‘The GOAT’ Players Reveal Their Tips for Taking the Title (VIDEO)