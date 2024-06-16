The biggest night for Broadway has arrived! The 2024 Tony Awards, airing June 16, will celebrate the best Broadway productions of the past year in a night filled with show-stopping performances from Tony Award-nominated musicals and revivals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Ahead of the ceremony, Broadway’s shining stars hit the red (okay, blue) carpet in stylish looks. Alicia Keys, the Grammy winner behind the new musical Hell’s Kitchen, brought her family to the Tonys to support the production’s 13 nominations. The “Girl on Fire” singer looked radiant in a red gown with matching gloves.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 77th annual Tony Awards, which will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. This marks her third consecutive year hosting the Tonys. Before taking on her hosting duties, DeBose stunned on the carpet in a mosaic-inspired gown.

On the red carpet, Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough and Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar teamed up to host a live pre-show for Pluto TV.

Scroll down to see the stars on the Tony Awards red carpet.

Tony Awards, June 16, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+