Tony Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Alicia Keys, Julianne Hough & More (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Alicia Keys, Ariana DeBose, and Julianne Hough on the Tony Awards red carpet on June 16, 2024
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Dia Dipasupil

The biggest night for Broadway has arrived! The 2024 Tony Awards, airing June 16, will celebrate the best Broadway productions of the past year in a night filled with show-stopping performances from Tony Award-nominated musicals and revivals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Ahead of the ceremony, Broadway’s shining stars hit the red (okay, blue) carpet in stylish looks. Alicia Keys, the Grammy winner behind the new musical Hell’s Kitchen, brought her family to the Tonys to support the production’s 13 nominations. The “Girl on Fire” singer looked radiant in a red gown with matching gloves.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 77th annual Tony Awards, which will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. This marks her third consecutive year hosting the Tonys. Before taking on her hosting duties, DeBose stunned on the carpet in a mosaic-inspired gown.

On the red carpet, Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough and Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar teamed up to host a live pre-show for Pluto TV.

Scroll down to see the stars on the Tony Awards red carpet.

Tony Awards, June 16, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Alicia Keys attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Alicia Keys

The Grammy winner was a vision in red at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Ariana DeBose attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story star dazzled on the Tony Awards carpet in this gorgeous gown.

Julianne Hough attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Julianne Hough

The Dancing With the Stars co-host looked ethereal in this pale pink gown.

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Noah Galvin & Ben Platt

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt sweetly held hands on the Tony Awards carpet.

Audra McDonald attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Audra McDonald

The six-time Tony winner looked beautiful in a black sequin gown on the Tonys carpet.

Brooke Shields attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Brooke Shields

The Mother of the Bride star paired her bright yellow gown with a pair of matching Crocs!

Ingrid Michaelson attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson sparkled on the Tonys carpet in this light blue gown.

Gayle Rankin attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Gayle Rankin

The Cabaret and House of the Dragon star stunned in an off-white halter dress at the Tonys.

Skylar Astin attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Skylar Astin

The So Help Me Todd alum looked dapper in a black suit at the Tonys.

Genevieve Angelson and David Korins attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Genevieve Angelson & David Korins

Genevieve Angelson joined David Korins, the set designer of Here Lies Love, at the 2024 Tony Awards.

