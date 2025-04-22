Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Paulson & Wendell Pierce to Announce Nominees — When & How to Watch

The Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Super Bowl are done. Now, it’s time for theater’s biggest night of the year. The 2025 Tony Awards have announced Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce as the announcers for this year’s nominees. Here, we break down everything you need to know about this year’s broadcast, including how to watch the nominations and the live ceremony and more.

When are the 2025 Tony Awards?

The 2025 Tony Awards, the 78th year of the ceremony, will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8.

What time are the 2025 Tony Awards?

The live broadcast begins at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+ With Showtime (the premium tier of the subscription service). The ceremony will be three hours long, ending at 11/10c.

When will the 2025 Tony nominations be announced?

The Tony nominations will be announced live by American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson and Elsbeth star Wendell Pierce on Thursday, May 1, on CBS and YouTube.

Can I watch the 2025 Tony nominations?

The nominations broadcast will air on CBS Mornings on the morning of Thursday, May 1, starting at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. After the CBS Mornings broadcast, additional nominations will be announced immediately after at 9/8c on the Tony Awards‘ official YouTube page. The full list of nominees will be available at TonyAwards.com immediately after the announcement broadcast and livestream.

Who is hosting the 2025 Tony Awards?

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo — a Tony winner and three-time Oscar nominee — will host the 2025 Tony Awards. Will she defy gravity and perform some Wicked tunes? Stay tuned!

Erivo steps in as host following several consecutive years of West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose serving as host. Erivo made a star-making Broadway debut in The Color Purple revival in 2015. Erivo’s performance snagged her first Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” said Erivo in a statement when her hosting gig was announced in February. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

How can I watch the 2025 Tony Awards on streaming?

Fans can livestream the 2025 Tony Awards through a Paramount+ With Showtime subscription (free trials are available). It can also be watched on YouTube TV on the CBS channel (YouTube TV offers free trials). Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the ceremony the day after it airs.

What Broadway shows are eligible for the 2025 Tony Awards?

New musicals like BOOP! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, Redwood (starring Idina Menzel), SMASH (based on the NBC drama series), Real Women Have Curves, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, Buena Vista Social Club, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Swept Away, Tammy Faye, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Dead Outlaw, and Just In Time are eligible for Tonys this year.

Eligible musical revivals are Elf The Musical, Floyd Collins, Gypsy (starring Audra McDonald), Once Upon a Mattress, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Boulevard, and The Last Five Years.

The eligible new plays are All In: Comedy About Love, Cult of Love, English, Good Night, and Good Luck (starring George Clooney, Clark Gregg, Ilana Glazer, and more), JOB, John Proctor Is the Villain (starring Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), Left on Tenth, McNeal, Oh, Mary!, Purpose, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (based on the Vecna origin story from Netflix’s Stranger Things), The Hills of California, The Picture of Dorian Gray (starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook), and The Roommate (starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow).

The eligible play revivals are Eureka Day, Glengarry Glen Ross (starring Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, and more), Home, Othello (starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal), Our Town, Romeo + Juliet (starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler), and Yellow Face.

While 2025 marks the first time The Last Five Years and Floyd Collins have been on Broadway (they’ve been off-Broadway shows in the past), they’re expected to be ruled “classics” and will therefore eligible for nominations in the Best Revival of a Musical category.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on the 2025 Tony Awards.

2025 Tony Awards, Sunday, June 8, 8/7c, CBS, Streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime