‘The Tick’ Trailer Is Rife With Destiny, Adventure, Blood Loss! (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

It has been 15 years since The Tick‘s last incarnation, and like all superheroes, the big blue himbo is due for a reboot. Cue Amazon Prime Video’s revival of the comedic crime fighter starring Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman as the titular hero and his nerdy sidekick, Arthur. We got a preview of the series last August, when the streaming service premiered the first episode among its most recent crop of pilots.

Now, ahead of a big push at San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer for the show bursts onto the internet in all its big blue glory. Part 1 of Season 1 premieres with six episodes on August 25. Part 2 of the season is expected to drop in 2018. In the words of the Tick himself, “This is an epic tale rife with destiny, adventure, blood loss and good against evil!”

There’s just one thing to say to that: SPOON!

The Tick, Series Premiere, August 25, Amazon Prime Video