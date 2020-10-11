7 Questions We Need Answered in ‘This Is Us’ Season 5

In late September, we found out that This Is Us, the show that brings us the full spectrum of human emotion every Tuesday, will return for its fifth season two weeks earlier than originally planned (October 27 instead of November 10).

This Is Us has seen success largely from its reinvention of the family drama. By letting flashbacks and flash-forwards underscore the plot, characters that may otherwise be limited by the length of the show’s run now have many more years of potential arcs. That portrayal of time in the show also lends itself to painful cliffhangers, as we saw across the timelines in the Season 4 finale.

From what’s next for brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) after a brutal argument to the identities of wives for more than one Pearson, scroll down for the questions we desperately need answered in Season 5.