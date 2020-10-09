'This Is Us' Poster Promises Big, Life-Altering 'Changes' in Season 5 (PHOTO)

Fans are only a few days away from reuniting with the Pearson family of This Is Us, and the hit NBC drama celebrating with a telling new poster.

In the two-hour premiere episode on Tuesday, October 27, the series will revisit The Big 3 as they deal with the fallout of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) fight over Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer's care.

But in spite of that lingering turmoil, the Pearsons couldn't be happier in the new key art, which features doting parents Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), lovebirds Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Kevin on his own, and Pearson family matriarch and patriarch Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Along with hyping up the two-hour premiere, NBC has also shared the revealing tagline for Season 5: "This season changes us forever." Whether that's a reference to the show's new coronavirus safety protocols or just something storyline related, that remains to be seen.

Find out for yourself when the show returns later this month and stay tuned for more on the series ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC