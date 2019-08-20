A Better Beth and Randall & 7 More Hopes for ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 (PHOTOS)
This Is Us returns in just over a month and it’s never too early to start wondering about Season 4 storylines ahead of the premiere.
Season 3 of the NBC hit left fans feeling down when it came to their favorite Pearson family. Whether it was Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage woes, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) sobriety struggle, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) problematic pregnancy or Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Vietnam trauma, the bar was raised on the family’s misery.
So we’re looking at a few things we’d like to see happen in the fourth season ahead of its September 24 arrival on the network. Click through the images above to see our hopes for the Pearson’s next chapter and let us know what you’d like to see when This Is Us returns this fall.
This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC