A Better Beth and Randall & 7 More Hopes for ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 (PHOTOS)

More OG Jack and Rebecca

Along with Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Vietnam storyline, viewers were treated to the beginning of his and Rebecca’s relationship. In Season 4, we hope to see that continue since it’s usually a good way to balance the heavier dramatic moments in the network hit.

The Old Beth and Randall

When This Is Us debuted, we couldn’t help but fall in love with the duo of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) but in Season 3 fans were subjected to various arguments and tensions in their marriage which caused extreme stress for all involved. Knowing that the couple make it through after the finale flash forward, hopefully some happier times are ahead in Season 4.

Kevin on the Rise

Sure, we’ve seen him hit peaks and varying degrees of rock bottom, but we hope Kevin (Justin Hartley) finds some more stability in Season 4 whether it means he enters a new relationship, begins a new job or embraces his role as uncle Kev.

New Parent Adventures

We may have seen Jack and Rebecca’s beginning as parents, but now it’s Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) turn. Hopefully their adventures as mom and dad to baby Jack are a happier experience than their pregnancy struggles in the prior season.

More Uncle Nicky

After that cliffhanger ending in the Season 3 finale featuring Nicky (Griffin) at Rebecca’s bedside, we’re hoping that there’s an explanation for his presence or apparent relationship improvement between himself and the rest of the Pearsons.

Making a Home

In the finale, Beth and Randall packed up their family and moved out for a new chapter at their next home. We’re hoping to get a taste of their new normal when the show returns.

A Visit From Zoe

Zoe (Melanie Liburd) may have parted ways with Kevin, but she’s still Beth’s cousin which means there’s always the chance she could drop in on the Pearsons and we hope she does in Season 4.

Time with Carol

In Beth’s backstory episode fans were introduced to her mother Carol (the wonderful Phylicia Rashad) and considering Rashad’s Emmy-nominated performance we’re more hopeful than ever she’ll make a Season 4 return.

This Is Us returns in just over a month and it’s never too early to start wondering about Season 4 storylines ahead of the premiere.

Season 3 of the NBC hit left fans feeling down when it came to their favorite Pearson family. Whether it was Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage woes, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) sobriety struggle, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) problematic pregnancy or Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Vietnam trauma, the bar was raised on the family’s misery.

'This Is Us' Cast on Kate's Future, Beth & Randall's Next Chapter and More in Season 4
'This Is Us' Cast on Kate's Future, Beth & Randall's Next Chapter and More in Season 4

So we’re looking at a few things we’d like to see happen in the fourth season ahead of its September 24 arrival on the network. Click through the images above to see our hopes for the Pearson’s next chapter and let us know what you’d like to see when This Is Us returns this fall.

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC

