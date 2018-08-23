‘Walking Dead’ Teases Carzekiel Romance in First Look at Season 9 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Rick and Michonne continue to lead the way.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Is Eugene still working in the Bullet Factory?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Old ties remain between Daryl, Rick, and Michonne.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Has Carol found true love?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

A group effort is the only way to survive in a post-apocalyptic society.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Maggie and others will explore new territories.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Jerry (Cooper Andrews) is sticking around in Season 9.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

What could be driving Rosita’s (Christian Serratos) actions?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Michonne is a force to be reckoned with.

Gene Page/AMC

Has time hardened Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam)?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

No one’s a match for Daryl.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Will Maggie maintain her leadership over Hilltop?

AMC has released a slew of The Walking Dead Season 9 premiere photos, and it looks like romance is brewing — at least for Carol (Melissa McBride) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and the rest of the gang face the deterioration of infrastructure as they venture outside of their settlements in this first look at the ninth season. Could the presence of horse drawn carriages mean the further breakdown of society?

9 Best Morgan Jones Moments in 'The Walking Dead' (PHOTOS)
And love is blooming between Carol and Ezekiel, as they share a sweet moment in one of the new shots. Could it lead to something more? Hopefully all of these questions will be answered when TWD returns October 7.

Until then, scroll through the images above for a sneak peek at what’s to come!

The Walking Dead, Season 9 Premiere, Sunday, October 7, 9/8c, AMC

