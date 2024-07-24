The Voice‘s red chairs have kept on swiveling for 25 seasons, but the stars occupying them are constantly changing.

Blake Shelton is the sole coach who stayed with the NBC reality competition series for 23 consecutive seasons, his co-star Adam Levine in second place for the most seasons logged with 16. John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera are some of the other coaches with long tenures on the show, each appearing with a different crew of crooners each season.

Next up in The Voice Season 26 will be returning coaches Stefani and Reba McEntire, who will be joined by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé for Season 26, and Season 27 will see Levine return for the first time since Season 16 in 2019. Joining him will be returning coaches Legend and Bublé, with coaches panel newbie Kelsea Ballerini joining their ranks (their first cast photo was unveiled on July 22).

With so many different iterations of the coaches panel, we want to know who you think is the best. Below, we’ve compiled every coach panel on The Voice, in order of appearance. Cast your vote for the best panel of them all to make your voice heard.