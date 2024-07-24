‘The Voice’: Which Coaches Panel Is Best of All Time? (POLL)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine, 'The Voice' Season 16 coaches
Trae Patton / NBC

The Voice

The Voice‘s red chairs have kept on swiveling for 25 seasons, but the stars occupying them are constantly changing.

Blake Shelton is the sole coach who stayed with the NBC reality competition series for 23 consecutive seasons, his co-star Adam Levine in second place for the most seasons logged with 16. John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera are some of the other coaches with long tenures on the show, each appearing with a different crew of crooners each season.

Next up in The Voice Season 26 will be returning coaches Stefani and Reba McEntire, who will be joined by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé for Season 26, and Season 27 will see Levine return for the first time since Season 16 in 2019. Joining him will be returning coaches Legend and Bublé, with coaches panel newbie Kelsea Ballerini joining their ranks (their first cast photo was unveiled on July 22).

With so many different iterations of the coaches panel, we want to know who you think is the best. Below, we’ve compiled every coach panel on The Voice, in order of appearance. Cast your vote for the best panel of them all to make your voice heard.

The Voice, Season 26 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC

Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine in 'The Voice' Season 2
Lewis Jacobs / © NBC / Everett Collection

Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine (Seasons 1-3, 5)

Usher, Shakira, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton for 'The Voice' in 2013
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Usher, Shakira, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (Seasons 4, 6)

Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Season 9
Trae Patton / NBC / Everett Collection

Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton (Seasons 7, 9)

CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams for 'The Voice' Season 8
Trae Patton / NBC

Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams (Season 8, 10)

Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys for 'The Voice' Season 11
Michael Muller / NBC

Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys (Season 11)

Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys on 'The Voice' TV Guide Magazine cover May 2017
Brian Bowen Smith / NBC / TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys (Season 12)

Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Adam Levine, 'The Voice' Season 13 coaches
NBCUniversal

Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine (Season 13)

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, 'The Voice' Season 14 coaches
Art Streiber / NBC

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys (Season 14)

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, 'The Voice' Season 15 coaches
NBC

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine (Season 15)

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine, 'The Voice' Season 16 coaches
Trae Patton / NBC

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine (Season 16)

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 'The Voice' Season 17 coaches
Art Streiber / NBC

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani (Seasons 17, 19)

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, 'The Voice' Season 18 coaches
NBC

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas (Seasons 18, 20)

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend, 'The Voice' Season 21 coaches
Trae Patton / NBC

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend (Season 21)

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend, 'The Voice' Season 22 coaches
Tyler Golden / NBC

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend (Season 22)

Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, 'The Voice' Season 23 coaches
Art Streiber / NBC

Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper (Season 23)

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, 'The Voice' Season 24 host and coaches
Trae Patton / NBC

Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend (Season 24)

John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire, 'The Voice' Season 24 coaches
Trae Patton / NBC

John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire (Season 25)

The Voice

