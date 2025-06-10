Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Kelsea Ballerini made her debut as a coach on The Voice during Season 27, but it was a one-and-done deal for the country star (for now). Ballerini is not part of the coaches panel for Season 28, but has a good reason for not returning.

“I need a break,” the “Baggage” singer said on Today With Jenna & Friends. “And I’ve never been able to say that before, but I really think it’s just time for me to pump the brakes, figure out what’s next, have a summer, what? Go to the beach? Huh? Learn to cook a new meal, hang out with the dogs. So that’s kind of my agenda.”

It’s been a whirlwind year for Ballerini. Amid filming the pre-taped episodes of The Voice, she promoted and released her album Patterns, which came out in October 2024. She toured the album during the first half of 2025, which led right into The Voice live shows. Sprinkled in her schedule were awards show appearances and more. Plus, her dog, Dibs, has been battling cancer.

Ballerini has called The Voice a “bucket list” job and said being a coach was “one of the greatest honors” of her entire career. “It’s been such a beautiful season of doing things that are out of my comfort zone and bigger than I’ve ever done,” she admitted. “And it’s ben fulfilling. I love being in that seat.”

It was an impressive run, too, as Ballerini’s artist Jaelen Johnston finished the show in second place. Plus, there’s always the possibility of a return in the future. “Never say never,” she teased.

For Season 28, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé will all be returning to their big red chairs. Bublé is the only Season 27 host returning. Meanwhile, this will be Snoop and McEntire’s comebacks after sitting out for one season. Horan is back after taking a three-season hiatus to go on tour.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, September 2025, 8/7c, NBC