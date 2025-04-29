Season 1 of Paramount+‘s Happy Face will conclude with the finale on Thursday, May 1. The show told the story of Melissa Moore (known as Melissa Reed in the show), whose father is convicted serial killer Keith Jesperson, and was adapted from her 2018 podcast of the same name.

Happy Face stars Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa and Dennis Quaid as Keith, the Happy Face killer (who’s currently serving a life sentence in prison without parole). But will there be more story to tell in a Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know.

Will there be a Season 2 of Happy Face?

No, so far there are no plans for a Season 2 of the show. The Season 1 finale is expected to wrap up Moore’s story, with a logline for the episode confirming: “Melissa solves the case.” (The series featured Melissa investigating whether her father was the person who committed an additional murder, which another man had gone to prison for.) The show was also only intended to be a limited series.

However, it’s worth noting that Moore’s Happy Face podcast did have a second season. While she told her own story in Season 1 of the podcast, the second season was about another woman who had to come to terms with being the child of a convicted murderer.

“In 1984, Diane Downs was convicted for the murder of her daughter and attempted murder of her other son and daughter. Shortly before her admission to prison, she gave birth to a girl. Now that daughter, Becky Babcock, begins the journey to accept the connection to who her biological mother is, and what that means for her life going forward,” a synopsis for Season 2 of the podcast says.

So, it’s certainly possible that the show could return for Season 2 and focus on Babcock’s story.

How many episodes of Happy Face are there?

Season 1 has eight total episodes. The series premiered on March 20 with its first two episodes, then dropped a new episode every Thursday until the May 1 finale.

Happy Face, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, May 1, Paramount+