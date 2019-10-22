‘The Stand’: Meet the Cast of Stephen King’s CBS All Access Series (PHOTOS)

CBS All Access has been building one hefty cast for their upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand.

The beloved author and creative is also getting in on the mix as he’ll write the finale episode, revealing plot that never existed in the novel. Set in an apocalyptic world of King’s creation, plague has decimated the populace and the struggle between good and evil ensues.

The fate of the world is up to the 108-year-old Mother Abigail and a group of survivors. Among their biggest threat? Randall Flagg, a man with a deadly smile and unfathomable powers. He sometimes is known as the Dark Man.

It may be a while before viewers encounter Mother Abigail or Randall Flagg, so we’re collecting the cast in this gallery for you to keep track of the growing group. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming series as they become available, and click through the images above to meet the stars inhabiting King’s characters.

The Stand, TBA, CBS All Access