The stars of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Max

The students of Essex are almost ready to begin their sophomore year as Max‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls gets ready for the show’s long-awaited Season 3 arrival.

As previously reported, there are some big changes on the horizon as the four roommates and friends at the center of Justin Noble and Mindy Kaling‘s comedy, the biggest one being the upcoming departure of Reneé Rapp‘s Leighton Murray. This means the original group will now consist of Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur), and even their friendship isn’t a guarantee if fans recall the way Season 3 concluded. As viewers may remember, Bela decided she was going to transfer schools after being kicked out of The Foxy, and Whitney was shocked when she secretly observed Kimberly locking lips with her on-again-off-again flame and campus barista Canaan (Christopher Meyer).

These loose threads will hopefully be addressed when the show returns, but for now Max has unveiled several first-look photos of the girls seemingly living their best college lives as sophomores. In addition to the returning vets, fans are also getting a first glimpse at some of the newest additions including Gracie Lawrence‘s transfer student Kacey, Mia Rodgers‘ international student Taylor, and Ruby Cruz‘s new yet-to-be-named character.

Season 3 is slated to arrive this November, about two years after Season 2 premiered, so now is the perfect time to revisit the series in the following weeks to catch up before sophomore year kicks off at Max. Stay tuned for more Season 3 info as we approach the premiere, and in the meantime, check out the newly unveiled photos for the upcoming episodes, below.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 Premiere, November 2024, Max

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Max

Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela are all back for some Sophomore year shenanigans.

Amrit Kaur and Mia Rodgers in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Max

Bela shares a laugh with new international student Taylor (played by Mia Rodgers).

Pauline Chalamet, Gracie Lawrence, and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Max

Also joining the mix, standing between Kimberly and Bela is transfer student Kacey (played by Gracie Lawrence).

Ruby Cruz and Mia Rodgers in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
Max

Bottoms star Ruby Cruz is also joining the ensemble, but her character’s name has yet-to-be-revealed as she stands alongside Rodgers’ Taylor.

Amrit Kaur, Gracie Lawrence, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Pauline Chalamet in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Max

Bela, Kacey, Kimberly, and Whitney hit the dance floor.

