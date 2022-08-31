Does This ‘Resident’ Season 6 Premiere Peek Reveal Conrad’s Choice? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Matt Czuchry in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

It looks like it’s going to be a busy Season 6 premiere for The Resident. After all, there’s the matter of Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) choice, Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) medical emergency (as teased in the trailer), and Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) popping pills. Do the photos for “Two Hearts” tease all of that (and more)?

Well, as you can see below, the images do offer a look at the staff rallying around Padma and some of the doctors’ expressions (as well as Padma’s) have us worried. We also see Ian with pills and having a serious talk with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves). And we have to wonder what’s going on in the photo of Ian and his daughter, Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne).

Meanwhile, how much should we read into the looks on Conrad sand Cade’s faces in the photo of them together? Or could it be that we don’t see Conrad and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) together because it would reveal that their relationship has changed?

Scroll down for a look at “Two Hearts.”

The Resident, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox

Andrew McCarthy in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Ian (Andrew McCarthy) and those pills…

Tasso Feldman, Denitra Isler and Candy McLellan in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Feldman (Tasso Feldman) and Nurse Hundley (Denitra Isler) with a patient

Manish Dayal, Anuja Joshi, and Malcom-Jamal Warner in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Devon (Manish Dayal), Leela (Anuja Joshi), and AJ (Malcom-Jamal Warner)

Matt Czuchry and Kaley Ronayne in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Cade (Kaley Ronayne)

Matt Czuchry, Candy McLellan, and Kaley Ronayne in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Conrad and Cade with a patient

Jane Leeves and Andrew McCarthy in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Is Kit (Jane Leeves) going to regret hiring Ian?

Matt Czuchry and Aneesha Joshi in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Conrad with Padma (Aneesha Joshi)

Anuji Joshi, Manish Dayal, and Aneesha Joshi in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

Uh-oh, this looks like bad news.

Kaley Ronayne and Andrew McCarthy in The Resident
Tom Griscom/FOX

The Dr. Sullivans

