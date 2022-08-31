Does This ‘Resident’ Season 6 Premiere Peek Reveal Conrad’s Choice? (PHOTOS)

It looks like it’s going to be a busy Season 6 premiere for The Resident. After all, there’s the matter of Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) choice, Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) medical emergency (as teased in the trailer), and Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) popping pills. Do the photos for “Two Hearts” tease all of that (and more)?

Well, as you can see below, the images do offer a look at the staff rallying around Padma and some of the doctors’ expressions (as well as Padma’s) have us worried. We also see Ian with pills and having a serious talk with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves). And we have to wonder what’s going on in the photo of Ian and his daughter, Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne).

Meanwhile, how much should we read into the looks on Conrad sand Cade’s faces in the photo of them together? Or could it be that we don’t see Conrad and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) together because it would reveal that their relationship has changed?

Scroll down for a look at “Two Hearts.”

The Resident, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox