‘The Resident’ Trailer Teases Tragedy to Kick off Season 6 (VIDEO)

While we may still be wondering if Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) chooses Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (new series regular Kaley Ronayne), The Resident Season 6 trailer gives us something to focus on: Will Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) twins survive?

As Conrad says, “Fixing things is supposed to be my job.” Well, he and the rest of the staff need to step up in the Season 6 premiere when “the unthinkable happens to one of their own,” the promo teases. Padma collapses, and as she hopes, “Please don’t let there be anything wrong,” once she’s in the hospital, with her twin Leela (Anuja Joshi) at her side and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) looking worried, she must be rushed to the OR. “Please save my babies,” she begs.

“We need to get in there right away,” Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) says, then she begins bleeding out?! Watch the promo below for more, including Dr. Ian Sullivan (new series regular Andrew McCarthy) popping pills. (Yes, that’s right: In the 30-second spot, it looks like he takes more than one.)

We’re not quite sure how worried we need to be about Padma’s babies. After all, following the Season 5 finale, showrunner Andrew Chapman told TV Insider, “We really want to make this about AJ more than about Padma, he’s the doctor and she’s not. He has to figure out how to be a father and yet not too overbearing. He’s an overbearing character. He’s just bigger than life. We love the idea that they’re in a relationship that’s father and mother, but not a couple. That’s such a juicy, complicated, interesting thing, especially when you pair it with Devon and Leela, who are a couple but don’t have kids and Devon wants kids and Leela doesn’t.”

The Resident, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox