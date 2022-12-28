The Office may have gone off the air nearly 10 years ago, but the NBC comedy following a rag-tag team of employees at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin remains a pop culture mainstay.

Whether you were tuning in for Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) awkward moments or the romance between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), there was something for every kind of viewer through the show’s run from 2005 to 2013. And while the majority of fans can agree on noteworthy episodes, their opinions may differ when it comes to comparing seasons.

For this reason, we’re ranking all nine seasons of the stellar comedy from worst to best, offering a definitive answer to the age-old question: what’s the best season of The Office? While this may be our ranking, below, we want to hear your thoughts. Share what season of The Office is your favorite in the comments section, and catch the comedy on Peacock anytime.

The Office, Streaming now, Peacock