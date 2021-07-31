See Stars of ‘The Offer’ vs. Their ‘Godfather’ Counterparts (PHOTOS)

Justin Chambers Marlon Brando
Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Keystone/Getty Image

The chance to star in a Paramount+ show about the making of The Godfather was an offer these actors couldn’t refuse.

The upcoming limited series The Offer is based on producer Al Ruddy’s “extraordinary, never-revealed experiences” making the hit 1972 crime film, according to the show’s logline.

The Offer started principal photography in July 2021, with producer Nikki Toscano (Hunters, 24: Legacy) on board as showrunner and director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) helming the first batch of episodes.

While we wait for our first glimpse of the actors in character as Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and other Godfather notables, scroll down to see how The Offer cast members compare to the real-life people they’re playing.

Miles Teller
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miles Teller…

Teller is known for his roles in the films Whiplash, Fantastic Four, the Divergent series, and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Al Ruddy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via YouTube

…as Al Ruddy

Ruddy won an Oscar for producing The Godfather and then claimed another Best Picture trophy three decades later for producing Million Dollar Baby.

Matthew Goode
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Matthew Goode…

TV fans might recognize Goode from his roles in Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, The Crown, and A Discovery of Witches.

Robert Evans
Wesley/Keystone/Getty Images

…as Robert Evans

The late Evans was head of production for Paramount while the studio turned out The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, and other hits.

Meredith Garretson
Instagram

Meredith Garretson…

After small roles in shows like The Good Fight, Elementary, and Prodigal Son, Garretson now has steady work starring as Kate Hawthorne on the Syfy comedy Resident Alien.

Ali MacGraw
Evening Standard/Getty Images

…as Ali MacGraw

MacGraw, who was married to Evans during The Godfather’s production, is the Oscar-nominated star of the hit 1970 film Love Story.

Anthony Ippolito
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Anthony Ippolito…

In addition to his roles on the hidden-camera show What Would You Do?, Ippolito appeared in the 2015 film Pixels and starred as George Wright in last year’s Netflix drama Grand Army.

Al Pacino
Steve Wood/Express/Getty Images

…as Al Pacino

Pacino played Michael Corleone in The Godfather and its two sequels, and he’s also known for his roles in the films Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, Glengarry Glen Ross, Scent of a Woman, and The Irishman.

Justin Chambers
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Justin Chambers…

Chambers starred as Dr. Alex Karev for 15 and a half seasons of the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, and The Offer marks his first onscreen acting job since he left Grey’s in 2019.

Marlon Brando
Keystone/Getty Image

…as Marlon Brando

Brando, who died in 2004, won a Best Actor Oscar for playing Vito Corleone in The Godfather and another one for his role in On the Waterfront in 1954. His other notable films include Julius Caesar, Last Tango in Paris, Apocalypse Now, and Superman.

Dan Fogler
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dan Fogler…

On TV, Fogler has had big roles in The Goldbergs and The Walking Dead, and on the big screen, he’s best known for playing Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Francis Ford Coppola
Keystone/Getty Images

…as Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola earned Best Director Oscar nominations for all three Godfather films and won the prize for The Godfather Part II. He’s also the filmmaker behind Finian’s Rainbow, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, and Peggy Sue Got Married, among other movies.

Patrick Gallo Ava DuVernay
Instagram

Patrick Gallo…

Seen here with Ava DuVernay, Gallo has a long list of guest-starring credits in shows like ER, Boardwalk Empire, and The Deuce. (Coincidentally, he also appeared with Pacino in The Irishman.)

Mario Puzo
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via YouTube

…as Mario Puzo

Puzo, who died in 1999, is the author of the novel The Godfather, and he teamed up with Coppola to adapt the story for the big-screen trilogy. He also co-wrote 1978’s Superman and 1980’s Superman II.

Frank John Hughes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frank John Hughes…

Among his many TV roles, Hughes played William J. Guarnere on Band of Brothers, Walden Belfiore on The Sopranos, and Tim Woods on 24.

Frank Sinatra
Evening Standard/Getty Images

…as Frank Sinatra

Sinatra, who died in 1998, is the crooner behind jazzy hits like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “That’s Life,” “New York, New York,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” He’s also the rumored inspiration for the Godfather character Johnny Fontane.

