See Stars of ‘The Offer’ vs. Their ‘Godfather’ Counterparts (PHOTOS)

The chance to star in a Paramount+ show about the making of The Godfather was an offer these actors couldn’t refuse.

The upcoming limited series The Offer is based on producer Al Ruddy’s “extraordinary, never-revealed experiences” making the hit 1972 crime film, according to the show’s logline.

The Offer started principal photography in July 2021, with producer Nikki Toscano (Hunters, 24: Legacy) on board as showrunner and director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) helming the first batch of episodes.

While we wait for our first glimpse of the actors in character as Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and other Godfather notables, scroll down to see how The Offer cast members compare to the real-life people they’re playing.