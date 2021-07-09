‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Vet Justin Chambers Is Returning to TV in Paramount+’s ‘The Offer’

Justin Chambers has set his TV return following his departure from Grey’s Anatomy. He was last seen in the long-running medical drama in November 2019, while his character, Dr. Alex Karev, was written off in March 2020.

Chambers is set to play Marlon Brando in The Offer, according to Deadline. This scripted limited series coming to Paramount+ is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences of making the 1972 movie The Godfather. Brando played mob boss Vito Corleone, a performance that won him the Oscar for Best Actor.

Chambers joins a cast that already includes Miles Teller as Al Ruddy and Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola. Showrunner Nikki Toscano and creator Michael Tolkin will write and executive produce the 10-episode series. Joining them as EPs are Ruddy, Teller, and Leslie Greif.

Chambers’ exit from Grey’s Anatomy came as a shock to fans, especially since news broke nearly two months after the original cast member’s last appearance aired. As letters subsequently revealed, Alex had reconnected with his ex-wife, Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), found out they had twins, and moved to be with them…leaving his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) back in Seattle.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement when his exit was announced. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

In addition to his Grey’s role, Chambers’ TV credits include Cold Case, Four Corners, and Another World.