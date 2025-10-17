‘The Neighborhood’: See Tracy Morgan Appear as Crutch Before Paramount+ Spinoff

The Neighborhood spinoff, Crutch, is almost here. The show stars Tracy Morgan as Calvin’s (Cedric The Entertainer) cousin Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who goes by the nickname “Crutch.” CBS viewers will get a chance to meet Crutch again in the November 3 episode of The Neighborhood when he arrives in California from New York to visit Calvin and Tina (Tichina Arnold). He previously appeared on the series a few seasons ago. The debut episode of Crutch then premieres on Paramount+ the same night.

The logline for the November 3 episode of The Neighborhood reads, “Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney)’s home renovation takes an unexpected turn when Calvin’s cousin Crutch shows up uninvited to fix his floors. Meanwhile, Dave [Johnson] (Max Greenfield)’s attempts to help around the house and support Grover (Hank Greenspan)’s booming T-shirt business lead to more stress than he bargained for, on The Neighborhood.”

With The Neighborhood airing its last season, fans won’t have to say goodbye to that universe altogether, thanks to Crutch‘s premiere. Plus, Calvin and Tina make an appearance on an episode of the spinoff.

Crutch is a brash, yet beloved, Harlem shop owner and widower whose world is turned upside down when his grown-up son and daughter decide to move back into the family home, along with their children. His daughter split from her husband, and his son quit his job because he was miserable at it.

Aside from Morgan, Crutch stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Jake, Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen) as Antoinette, Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall) as Jamilah, Adrian Martinez (The Amateur) as Flaco, Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) as Lisa, and Finn Maloney (Suncoast) as Mase. All eight episodes of Crutch will be available to watch on November 3 on Paramount+ only.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+