‘The Neighborhood’: See Tracy Morgan Appear as Crutch Before Paramount+ Spinoff

“Welcome to Family Value” – Malcolm’s home renovation takes an unexpected turn when Calvin’s cousin Crutch shows up uninvited to fix his floors. Meanwhile, Dave’s attempts to help around the house and support Grover’s booming T-shirt business lead to more stress than he bargained for, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Crutch, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin, Tichina Arnold as Tina, Marcel Separs as Marty, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm and Max Greenfield as Dave. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood spinoff, Crutch, is almost here. The show stars Tracy Morgan as Calvin’s (Cedric The Entertainer) cousin Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who goes by the nickname “Crutch.” CBS viewers will get a chance to meet Crutch again in the November 3 episode of The Neighborhood when he arrives in California from New York to visit Calvin and Tina (Tichina Arnold). He previously appeared on the series a few seasons ago. The debut episode of Crutch then premieres on Paramount+ the same night.

The logline for the November 3 episode of The Neighborhood reads, “Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney)’s home renovation takes an unexpected turn when Calvin’s cousin Crutch shows up uninvited to fix his floors. Meanwhile, Dave [Johnson] (Max Greenfield)’s attempts to help around the house and support Grover (Hank Greenspan)’s booming T-shirt business lead to more stress than he bargained for, on The Neighborhood.”

With The Neighborhood airing its last season, fans won’t have to say goodbye to that universe altogether, thanks to Crutch‘s premiere. Plus, Calvin and Tina make an appearance on an episode of the spinoff.

Tichina Arnold Reveals What She'll Miss the Most About 'The Neighborhood'
Tichina Arnold Reveals What She'll Miss the Most About 'The Neighborhood'

Crutch is a brash, yet beloved, Harlem shop owner and widower whose world is turned upside down when his grown-up son and daughter decide to move back into the family home, along with their children. His daughter split from her husband, and his son quit his job because he was miserable at it.

Aside from Morgan, Crutch stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Jake, Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen) as Antoinette, Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall) as Jamilah, Adrian Martinez (The Amateur) as Flaco, Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) as Lisa, and Finn Maloney (Suncoast) as Mase. All eight episodes of Crutch will be available to watch on November 3 on Paramount+ only.

See photos from the upcoming The Neighborhood episode below and get ready for a whole new neighborhood.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

Crutch, Season 1, November 3, Paramount+

Tracy Morgan as "Crutch"

“Crutch” installing floor boards in his nephew, Malcolm’s, new home.

Dave and Gemma Outside Their House

Dave and Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs) try to revamp their house after Dave lost his job.

Family Comes To Visit

Calvin and Tina are shocked when Calvin’s cousin, “Crutch,” comes to visit them all the way from New York.

Ready for Business

“Crutch” wearing the shirt of the flooring company he works for.

Making Himself At Home

“Crutch” makes himself at home in Calvin’s house. “Crutch” made himself a coffee while wearing a bathrobe and durag.

Meeting New Friends

Dave meets “Crutch” and gives him a fist bump. The two seem to hit it off right away.

Leave It On The Floor

Tina and Calvin are not too happy with “Crutch” when he shows up at their house with floor slats in his pickup truck.

Family Reunion

Malcolm and Marty greet their uncle, “Crutch,” as Calvin explains that he is there to help with Malcom’s floor.

Meanwhile, Dave looks on in the background with a confused expression.

Counting on Family

Calvin, Tina, and Marty (Marcel Spears) all help out Malcolm renovate his new home.

Unwanted Help

“Crutch” lays down floor slats in Malcolm’s new home. Malcolm and Calvin do not appear happy about his help.

Behind The Scenes

Tichina Arnold, Tracy Morgan, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, and Cedric The Entertainer are all seen reading their lines outside of Calvin and Tina’s house in a behind the scenes look.

Cedric is leading the read with a coffee in his hand, as he serves as executive producer on the show.

A crew member can be seen with an iPad in the corner, going over the scene.

 

