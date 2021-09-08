‘The Many Saints of Newark’ First Look Teases Return of More ‘Sopranos’ Characters

A new trailer and set of posters for The Many Saints of Newark tease the return of some fan-favorite characters from The Sopranos as we near the October 1 premiere date.

The prequel film takes viewers back in time as Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) was coming of age in Newark, New Jersey. Set amid the tumultuous era where rival gangsters begin challenging the DiMeo crime family’s hold over the race-torn city, The Many Saints of Newark focuses on the notorious Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).

An uncle to the future crime boss, Dickie is struggling to manage his personal and professional responsibilities and takes his nephew under his wing. The exciting trailer teases more screentime for Ray Liotta’s character Hollywood Dick, father to Dickie, and Leslie Odom Jr.‘s Harold McBrayer as well as the introduction of familiar characters like Big Pussy (this time portrayed by Samson Moeakiola).

Plus, a baby Christopher (played in the original series by Michael Imperioli) makes a fuss when Tony tries to hold him. “It’s like I scare him or something,” Tony says, foreshadowing the characters’ future dynamic, which as fans of the HBO show would recall, didn’t end so well.

Directed by Alan Taylor and written by The Sopranos creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner, The Many Saints of Newark was shot on location in New Jersey, and it’s evident in this authentic first look. Catch the riveting trailer, below, along with character posters featuring plenty of recognizable characters, and don’t miss the movie when it arrives on HBO Max and in theaters this fall.

The Many Saints of Newark, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 1, In Theaters and on HBO Max