‘The Many Saints of Newark’ First Look Teases Return of More ‘Sopranos’ Characters

The Many Saints of Newark Michael Gandolfini
Warner Brothers Pictures

A new trailer and set of posters for The Many Saints of Newark tease the return of some fan-favorite characters from The Sopranos as we near the October 1 premiere date.

The prequel film takes viewers back in time as Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) was coming of age in Newark, New Jersey. Set amid the tumultuous era where rival gangsters begin challenging the DiMeo crime family’s hold over the race-torn city, The Many Saints of Newark focuses on the notorious Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).

The Many Saints of Newark

(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

An uncle to the future crime boss, Dickie is struggling to manage his personal and professional responsibilities and takes his nephew under his wing. The exciting trailer teases more screentime for Ray Liotta’s character Hollywood Dick, father to Dickie, and Leslie Odom Jr.‘s Harold McBrayer as well as the introduction of familiar characters like Big Pussy (this time portrayed by Samson Moeakiola).

Plus, a baby Christopher (played in the original series by Michael Imperioli) makes a fuss when Tony tries to hold him. “It’s like I scare him or something,” Tony says, foreshadowing the characters’ future dynamic, which as fans of the HBO show would recall, didn’t end so well.

Directed by Alan Taylor and written by The Sopranos creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner, The Many Saints of Newark was shot on location in New Jersey, and it’s evident in this authentic first look. Catch the riveting trailer, below, along with character posters featuring plenty of recognizable characters, and don’t miss the movie when it arrives on HBO Max and in theaters this fall.

The Many Saints of Newark, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 1, In Theaters and on HBO Max

The Many Saints of Newark Alessandro Nivola
Warner Bros. Pictures

Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti

The Many Saints of Newark Michael Gandolfini
Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

The Many Saints of Newark Jon Bernthal
Warner Bros. Pictures

Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano

The Many Saints of Newark Vera Farmiga
Warner Bros. Pictures

Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano

The Many Saints of Newark Corey Stoll
Warner Bros. Pictures

Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano

The Many Saints of Newark Ray Liotta
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ray Liotta as Hollywood Dick

The Many Saints of Newark Billy Magnussen
Warner Bros. Pictures

Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts

The Many Saints of Newark Leslie Odom Jr
Warner Bros. Pictures

Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer

The Many Saints of Newark John Magaro
Warner Bros. Pictures

John Magaro as Silvio Dante

The Many Saints of Newark Samson Moeakiola

Samson Moeakiola as Big Pussy

