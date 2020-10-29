‘Star Wars’ Fans Need to Know These 7 Things for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Details are extremely scarce about Disney+’s second season of The Mandalorian, but certain pieces of Star Wars lore — especially related to the Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels — seem destined to resurface during the sophomore outing.

If Mando (Pedro Pascal) is really going to try to find the Jedi and reunite The Child with his kind, he seems likely to run into several key characters who never showed up in any of the live-action films. With that said, if you’ve only seen the movies, you might be confused as to who these people are and why they matter.

Here are a handful of characters and events you’ll likely need to know about as we head into the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 30, Disney+