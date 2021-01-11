'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Ordered at Netflix

Michael Connelly is bringing The Lincoln Lawyer to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced its order for a series based on the author's book series and starring Goliath's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (above left) as the lead, Mickey Haller. (Matthew McConaughey previously played the role in the 2011 film adaptation.)

The 10-episode Season 1 is based on the second book in Connelly's series, The Brass Verdict. It will "serve up the complex and mysterious arcs fans know and love with a mix of light-hearted humor and a dose of family dynamics" as it follows the "iconoclastic idealist" who tackles big and small law cases in Los Angeles out of his Lincoln Town Car, according to the Netflix announcement.

"Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother," Connelly said. "Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story."

This comes soon after the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, was released (in November 2020), seven years after the fifth.

"I'm thrilled to call Netflix our home," Connelly added. "And I'm excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers — both old and new fans — around the world."

Joining Connelly as executive producers are showrunner and writer Ted Humphrey, writer David E. Kelley, and Ross Fineman. A+E Studios will produce.