‘The Goldbergs’ Team Shares Their Favorite Iconic ’80s Guest Stars

Jim Halterman
Comments
Richard Marx (L), David Hasselhoff (C), Anthony Michael Hall (R) in 'The Goldbergs'
Exclusive
ABC

The Goldbergs

 More

After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs is coming to a close on May 3 on ABC. The family comedy is a time capsule of the 1980s, giving fans a heavy dose of nostalgia week after week.

The hair, the clothes, the makeup, the home decor — it all harkens back to the beloved era. And to really pack in the memories, the series squeezed in a string of ’80s icons into its list of guest stars.

The list was long: Martin Kove, Rick Springfield, Tommy Lee, Chuck Norris, Robert Englund, Dan Lauria, R.D. Robb, and Cheers cast members Kirstie Alley, John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, and George Wendt all made cameos on the series.

Here, the cast and crew of The Goldbergs share their favorite memories of five of the show’s memorable guest stars.

The Goldbergs, Series Finale Wednesday, May 3, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Goldbergs cover story. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the weeks ahead, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, April 20.

Charlie Sheen in 'The Goldbergs'
Gilles Mingasson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Charlie Sheen

Sheen appeared in Season 2, re-creating the police station scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “There was so much pressure, but it was great,” Hayley Orrantia says.

Richard Marx in 'The Goldbergs'
ABC

Richard Marx

The pop singer starred as himself in the 200th episode. “He had stories like, ‘Barbra Streisand is my neighbor,’” Sam Lerner remembers.

Anthony Michael Hall - 'The Goldbergs'
ABC

Anthony Michael Hall

The star of The Breakfast Club appeared nine times, starting in Season 7 as a security guard, followed by eight spots playing guidance counselor Mr. Perott. “That was a really huge one for me,” says Sean Giambrone.

John Oates in 'The Goldbergs'
ABC

John Oates

For a college telethon in Season 7, Adam and Barry perform as chart-topping duo Hall & Oates. “They’re both doing the Oates part,” says executive producer Alex Barnow. “Then we have [the real] John Oates in the end [as John the Janitor].”

David Hasselhoff in 'The Goldbergs-
ABC

David Hasselhoff

In Season 10, Adam fakes a personal assistant job with the Baywatch star as an excuse to delay college. “I hope we didn’t take it for granted, but we had a lot of fun writing for these people,” says Barnow.

