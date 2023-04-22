‘The Goldbergs’ Team Shares Their Favorite Iconic ’80s Guest Stars

After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs is coming to a close on May 3 on ABC. The family comedy is a time capsule of the 1980s, giving fans a heavy dose of nostalgia week after week.

The hair, the clothes, the makeup, the home decor — it all harkens back to the beloved era. And to really pack in the memories, the series squeezed in a string of ’80s icons into its list of guest stars.

The list was long: Martin Kove, Rick Springfield, Tommy Lee, Chuck Norris, Robert Englund, Dan Lauria, R.D. Robb, and Cheers cast members Kirstie Alley, John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, and George Wendt all made cameos on the series.

Here, the cast and crew of The Goldbergs share their favorite memories of five of the show’s memorable guest stars.

The Goldbergs, Series Finale Wednesday, May 3, 8:30/7:30c, ABC