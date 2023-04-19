‘The Goldbergs’ Cast Looks Back at 10 Hilarious Years of Awesome ’80s

Say it ain’t so, Schmoopie! After 10 seasons and 229 side-busting episodes, we’re saying goodbye to ABC’s ’80s-based sitcom The Goldbergs.

Based on the life of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, the comedy explored the gnarliest decade via big-loving mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), bombastic father Murray (Jeff Garlin) and their three children: aspiring singer Erica (Hayley Orrantia), wired Barry (Troy Gentile) and video camera–toting Adam (Sean Giambrone) — as well as Beverly’s rascally father Albert “Pops” Solomon (George Segal).

“Adam always had a very specific vision, and he really established just a great template for a family comedy,” says executive producer Alex Barnow. That included Goldberg’s real home video footage at the end of most episodes.

Time travel to 1980-something — a phrase heard in each episode after the pilot — and relive this most excellent sitcom.

Casting began with McLendon-Covey, whom producers had worked with on the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement.

McLendon-Covey: This sounds obnoxious, but it was a straight offer. I thought, “This character is so bananas, I really want to do this.”

Orrantia: I do remember the pilot, and I was in a dream state. It was my first experience [on a TV show].

Giambrone: I lucked out and snuck in under the wire because the first time I met the cast was after the [pilot] table reading.

Gentile: The first day of filming, Adam said, “Barry runs with his chest out” and the famous “Barry run” was born.

Nearly 9 million viewers tuned in to the September 24, 2013, premiere. Early episodes struck a chord with audiences.

Executive producer Chris Bishop: “Call Me When You Get There” (Season 1, Episode 7) was a simple story where, before cellphones, worried parents asked “Call me when you get there.” It really resonated with people.

Gentile: In “Kara-Te” (Season 1, Episode 11), Hayley was singing and I was doing the physical comedy. The talent show aspect and the school plays were born [in that episode].

An honorary cast member was Beverly’s heavily hair-sprayed mane.

McLendon-Covey: I said, “You’re going to have to wig me.” But the continuity of that damn wig. [Laughs] Come to find out, all this time, there were two wigs that they were switching back and forth!

“Schmoopie” (with variations like “schmoo” or “schmoopaloopa”) was Beverly’s nickname for her kids.

McLendon-Covey: In the beginning, the kids were young and it made sense. Then I’m still calling kids in their twenties schmoopie. Once a schmoopie, always a schmoopie, I guess.

Movie tributes became a staple of the series with re-creations of plot, key scenes, and cameos.

Bishop: We did The Breakfast Club and Risky Business and eventually got to National Lampoon’s Vacation and Airplane!

Barnow: We really did tap into everything major, and if we didn’t, it was usually because we were not permitted to.

Over the years, Erica dated, married, and had baby Muriel with Barry’s energetic pal Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner).

Lerner: We created our hashtag! It wasn’t even the fans. We were like, “Guys, here’s how it’s going to be. It’s Gerica.”

A rough 2021 included Segal passing in March.

Giambrone: George treated me like a peer. I’d have trouble getting emotional in a scene and he’d trick me into getting into a more sensitive spot.

Gentile: We’d actually make him laugh.

The series finale flips things generationally, with Adam intruding on his now-widowed mom, who is trying to move

on with a new man (guest star Rob Corddry). Sounds like a good series ender…for now.

McLendon-Covey: I’m OK saying goodbye. If in five or 10 years the stars align and we want to do something, hell yes, I’ll be there. It was a blast.

The Goldbergs, Series Finale Wednesday, May 3, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Goldbergs cover story. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the weeks ahead, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, April 20.