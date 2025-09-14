Why Isn’t ‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White at the 2025 Emmys? His Absence Explained

Jeremy Allen White was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmys, but he was not in attendance at the awards ceremony on Sunday, September 14.

Variety confirmed White’s absence ahead of the show, noting on X, “Jeremy Allen White will not be at the #Emmys tonight because his best friend is getting married.”

The Bear has 13 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, with six in the major categories. In addition to White’s nod, the show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series (Edebiri).

White took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2023 and 2024 ceremonies for The Bear’s first two seasons. This year’s nominations are for Season 3 (Season 4 was released in June, but did not make the cut off to be a 2025 Emmys contender).

This year, White was up against Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Seth Rogen for The Studio, Jason Segel for Shrinking, and Martin Short for Only Murders in the BuildingRogen ended up taking home the honor.

When White won in 2024, he said his heart was “beating out of my chest” as he took the stage to accept his award. “My beautiful cast, I love you forever,” he gushed. “I love to work with you, I want us to be in each other’s lives forever, I love you so dearly. Jesus Christ, OK [bleep]. This show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that change is possible, if you are able to reach out you are never really truly actually alone. I thank this show, my parents, I love you. Annabel, my sister, you’re here, I love you so much, thank you for coming with me tonight. [My kids] Ezer and Louie I love you so, so much, you are my heart, thank you everybody.”

White shares his two children with ex-wife Addison Timlin, whom he married in 2019 and divorced in 2023.

