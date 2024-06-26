‘The Bear’ Premiere: See Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri & More Celebrate Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Gillian Jacobs, and Tyler, the Creator at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX; Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FX (2)

The Bear

The Bear Season 3 is upon us and with it one heck of a red carpet bash as the cast behind FX‘s award-winning dramedy celebrated the premiere event in Los Angeles on June 25.

Taking place at the El Capitan Theatre, the premiere event saw Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, Gillian Jacobs, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Witaske, Corey Hendrix, and many more strut the red carpet in anticipation of the Season 3 drop on Hulu along with celebrating at an epic after party.

The celebratory evening rings in the next chapter of Carmy Berzatto’s (White) story as he continues to push his kitchen crew alongside Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Moss-Bachrach) as they strive for excellence in the restaurant business with the launch of their fine dining spot, The Bear.

While Season 1 saw Carmy return home to Chicago following his brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) death to take over the family restaurant known as The Beef, he inspired the staff to follow him into the next phase of his career by transforming the spot into what it is now. As Season 2 chronicled the renovation stage, Season 3 makes way for the trial and error phase of making the finished product work without floundering under the pressure of what it means to run a high-end dining spot.

The team who brings this Emmy-winning series together seemed to have the time of their lives if the photos are any indication. Below, see White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, and more enjoy the festivities, and don’t miss The Bear when it arrives on Hulu.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu

Jeremy Allen White at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Yes chef! Jeremy Allen White stops for a photo in front of stocked shelves.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie in the series, gives the camera a serious stare.

Ayo Edebiri at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Ayo Edebiri poses with fans at the premiere red carpet.

Abby Elliott at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Abby Elliott, who plays Carmy’s sister, Natalie, a.k.a. Sugar, strikes a pose.

Liza Colón-Zayas at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays sous chef Tina, trades in her apron for florals on the red carpet.

Matty Matheson at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Real-life chef and series star Matty Matheson brings some flair to the red carpet.

Oliver Platt at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Oliver Platt (who plays Uncle Jimmy in the series) keeps things cool on the red carpet with sunglasses.

Chris Witaske at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Chris Witaske, who plays Natalie’s husband Pete, was in attendance.

Bob Odenkirk at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Season 2 guest star Bob Odenkirk pulls out his best Better Call Saul pose for the camera.

Lionel Boyce and Corey Hendrix at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere party
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Lionel Boyce and Corey Hendrix, who play Marcus and Gary in the series, share a moment at the after party.

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere after party
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri embrace at the after party.

Tyler, The Creator, Travis Bennett, Lionel Boyce and Jasper Dolphin at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Star Lionel Boyce got silly on the red carpet with Odd Future collaborators Tyler, the Creator, Travis Bennett, and Jasper Dolphin.

Edwin Lee Gibson and Dina Pascua at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX

Star Edwin Lee Gibson poses with Dina Pascua on the red carpet.

Gillian Jacobs and Ebon Moss-Bachrach at 'The Bear' Season 3 premiere after party
Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FX

Onscreen exes Gillian Jacobs and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share a hug at the after party.

Tyler, the Creator and Ayo Edebiri at 'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere after party
Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FX

Tyler, the Creator and Ayo Edebiri celebrate at the after party.

