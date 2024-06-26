The Bear Season 3 is upon us and with it one heck of a red carpet bash as the cast behind FX‘s award-winning dramedy celebrated the premiere event in Los Angeles on June 25.

Taking place at the El Capitan Theatre, the premiere event saw Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, Gillian Jacobs, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Witaske, Corey Hendrix, and many more strut the red carpet in anticipation of the Season 3 drop on Hulu along with celebrating at an epic after party.

The celebratory evening rings in the next chapter of Carmy Berzatto’s (White) story as he continues to push his kitchen crew alongside Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Moss-Bachrach) as they strive for excellence in the restaurant business with the launch of their fine dining spot, The Bear.

While Season 1 saw Carmy return home to Chicago following his brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) death to take over the family restaurant known as The Beef, he inspired the staff to follow him into the next phase of his career by transforming the spot into what it is now. As Season 2 chronicled the renovation stage, Season 3 makes way for the trial and error phase of making the finished product work without floundering under the pressure of what it means to run a high-end dining spot.

The team who brings this Emmy-winning series together seemed to have the time of their lives if the photos are any indication. Below, see White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, and more enjoy the festivities, and don’t miss The Bear when it arrives on Hulu.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu