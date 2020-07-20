6 Reasons to Be Excited for Clare Crawley’s Quarantined ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette took a little while to get underway, but the 39-year-old is officially looking for love. In fact, filming for her season just started — and the contestants were just announced — so we can say for sure that the episodes will be coming soon (this fall, presumably).

While Clare’s search to finding her husband will look different from those of leading men and women in the past (thanks a lot, COVID-19), it does give producers a chance to shake things up.

See Also Everything We Know About Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season 16 From when filming is tentatively slated to begin to when we'll see episodes air on ABC.

Scroll down below for six reasons why we’re actually looking forward to Clare’s quarantined season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Fall 2020, ABC