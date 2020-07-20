6 Reasons to Be Excited for Clare Crawley’s Quarantined ‘Bachelorette’ Season

The Bachelorette 2020
Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette took a little while to get underway, but the 39-year-old is officially looking for love. In fact, filming for her season just started — and the contestants were just announced — so we can say for sure that the episodes will be coming soon (this fall, presumably).

While Clare’s search to finding her husband will look different from those of leading men and women in the past (thanks a lot, COVID-19), it does give producers a chance to shake things up.

Scroll down below for six reasons why we’re actually looking forward to Clare’s quarantined season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor Gig Is Off the Table

While announcing Matt James as the next Bachelor may have seemed a tad premature, it’s probably the best thing that could’ve ever happened to Clare. Now she won’t have to worry or wonder if any of her guys are just on her season in order to become the next Bachelor because the role has already been cast. Sure, her guys could have ulterior motives for wanting to be on TV (like to get Instagram followers), but the biggest one of all is no longer there.

It’ll Be Stripped Down

In some ways this season of The Bachelorette will feel a lot like summer camp, and that could be a good thing! Yes, Bachelor Nation has always been a bubble, and even with traveling and elaborate dates in seasons past its been like a fantasy world, but this season won’t have any of that. Clare and her constants won’t be getting caught up in the over-the-top romantic dates and instead, they’ll be focusing on making connections.

There Are More Guys Than We’ve Ever Seen Before

Most seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have between 25 to 30 contestants, but this season there will be over 40 men! While in some ways this seems a tad overwhelming, we say the more the merrier. Clare will now have more options and potential opportunities to find a love connection.

The Contestants Skew Older

The last couple of seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have had young leads (Colton Underwood, Hannah Brown, Peter Weber, etc), but Clare is 39. Though her initial cast only had one person who was in their 40s, the new cast definitely has more men who are close to her age. Not only will this hopefully raise the maturity level, but this will also give Clare a chance to find someone who is emotionally ready for love.

Clare’s Really Ready For Marriage

Now, this is not to say that contestants in seasons past haven’t been ready for love, but because so many of them have been young it’s clear that many of them have a lot of growing left to do. Clare, who will be the oldest Bachelorette ever, has been through a lot and is very serious about finding a husband.

The Dates Will Be Creative

Bachelor dates have always been over the top, whether they involve helicopters, gorgeous bodies of water, or meeting celebrities, but this season’s dates will have to be a little different. Not only will producers have to be very aware of COVID-19, they’ll only be able to create dates within the confines of the resort in which they’re filming.

Clare Crawley